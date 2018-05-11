Florida voters line up for one of the last days of early voting on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Collier County Public Library Headquarters in North Naples.

Srijita Chattopadhyay/Naples Daily News

TALLAHASSEE – When Florida voters go to the polls Tuesday, they will be adding to a record number of ballots already cast.

Early voting ended this weekend with a record of nearly 5.1 million in-person and absentee ballots cast so far in this midterm election, beating the 2014 record by 2 million votes. Democratic voters outnumbered Republican voters slightly in those early ballots, according to state election data released Monday.

But 1.7 million Floridians who have voted in the last four elections have yet to cast their ballots, and they are expected to show up Tuesday. A majority of those voters, or 51 percent of them, are Republican, said Daniel Smith, a University of Florida professor who researches state voting data and trends.

In a year dominated by claims of a big "blue wave" lifting Democratic candidates to massive victories across the country, the margins now appear tighter in many races, including Florida's races for governor and U.S. Senate.

While this is not a presidential year, President Donald Trump has made the midterm elections about himself and campaigned frequently for Republican candidates, including Florida's GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is running against DeSantis.

In the battleground state of Florida, where races are usually won by razor-thin margins, Democrats and Republicans both have seen a greater turnout this year than in any other midterm election, according to results released Monday. The sheer volume of votes – not too far from the number cast during the entire 2014 midterm election – has surprised one Democratic consultant.

“Despite the massive volume of voters, there’s not a big difference between the electorate’s demographics this year compared to other midterm years," said Steve Schale.

In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Florida Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum participates in the Florida A&M University homecoming parade in Tallahassee.

Brendan Farrington, AP

Early and absentee ballot voting in Florida shows a small Democratic advantage of more than 20,000 votes. But there also was a larger surge of older, white voters who typically vote Republican countering a smaller increase among younger voters than what was predicted earlier this year in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

Registered voters under 29 years old amount to less than 8 percent of the early voting, which is less than their share of 13 percent of all registered voters. But this year's total includes more than 220,000 younger voters who sat out the 2014 election.

“The chunk of infrequent voters who have already voted is higher than normal,” Schale said.

According to Smith's analysis of early voting data, the voters casting ballots so far are mostly white (67 percent), with black (13 percent) and Hispanic voters (13 percent) making up smaller slices.

Those infrequent voters – voters who don't regularly cast ballots – who have voted this year lean Democrat, Schale said.

Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters during a meet and greet on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Yabba Island Grill in Naples.

Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News

Registered Republicans, by comparison, are most reliable when it comes to voting and are expected in big numbers Tuesday.

Florida Republicans turned out in huge numbers during early voting, even in Panhandle counties devastated by Hurricane Michael that, in some cases, have seen an increase of more than 30 percent of ballots cast this year, according to voting data. Those counties, however, have not seen as large an increase in turnout as many others in the state.

Historically, midterm voters tend to push back against the party of the president in power. In Florida, the last time there was a Republican president, only two Democrats won statewide races: U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who is running for re-election against Gov. Rick Scott, and Democratic Chief Financial Office Alex Sink.

"When things are good and boring, people don't vote. When there is urgency – and I think there is urgency in both sides – people come out," Schale said.

Midterm elections usually attract lower turnout than presidential contests, and when it comes to early voting, that remains true this year in Florida. In the 2016 presidential election, 6.6 million Floridians voted early or by mail in the battleground state, compared to the more than 5 million early votes cast this year.

