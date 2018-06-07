First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2 An icon of the oceans since its debut in 2004, Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 recently underwent a massive, $132 million makeover. 01 / 110 An icon of the oceans since its debut in 2004, Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2 recently underwent a massive, $132 million makeover. 01 / 110

Cunard's Queen Elizabeth provides several interesting fitness options, including a resistance workout.

Cunard Line is out with a new, one-off cruise itinerary for 2020 that focuses on Papua New Guinea — a destination that gets relatively few ship visits.

The 14-night sailing on the 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth will kick off Feb. 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia and include four calls at the Oceanian county, which is north of Australia.

The Papua New Guinea stops will take place at Alotau, the Kiriwina Trobriand Islands, Rabaul and the Conflict Islands.

Queen Elizabeth also will stop at Brisbane, Australia on the way north to Papua New Guinea and Cairns, Australia on the way back. The trip will end where it began, in Sydney.

Fares for the voyage start at $2,589 per person for a windowless "inside" cabin. Cabins with an ocean view start at $3,399 per person.

Cruise ship tours: The last of the great ocean liners Now a cherished hotel, museum and tourist attraction in Long Beach, Calif., the Queen Mary is the world's most celebrated ocean liner (that did not meet with disaster). It measures 81,000 gross tons and has a length of 1,019 feet with a beam of 118 feet.

