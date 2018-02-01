Restaurants and bars celebrate New Orleans' tricentennial
There’s no better place to celebrate the 300th anniversary of New Orleans than one of the most iconic restaurants in the city: Brennan’s. On March 12, Brennan’s will host the James Beard Foundation Benefit Dinner with owners Ralph Brennan, Terry White and James Beard Finalist for Best Chef: South, Slade Rushing, through a gastronomic exploration of James Beard’s 1978 visit to New Orleans.
The five-course dinner, hosted by chef Slade Rushing, pairs original New Orleans libations and boutique wines with legendary dishes like Bananas a L’Archestrate and Crayfish a la Bordelaise.
In addition to the dinner, Brennan’s Restaurant has published its first children's book that tells the tale of 300 years of New Orleans history: 'A Topsy-Turvy History of New Orleans & Ten Tiny Turtles'.
In the International House Hotel, LOA bar is known for its inventive cocktail menu.
Creative director Alan Walter has created an entire menu centered on the historical 300th anniversary of New Orleans.
The Jean Lafitte (pictured) will use forged Spanish Moss, and there’s a Haitian Sazerac that offers a Caribbean spin on the city’s favorite cocktail. “The drink comes together to be a wonderfully affectionate New Orleans Sazerac, and a Rum Sazerac at that, which is so much more 'New Orleans' than Rye; a cocktail for the northernmost Caribbean city,” Walter says.
In addition to the cocktail menu, a preserved Banksy graffiti mural named “Looters” will be displayed in the hotel to pay reverence to the 300th anniversary.
Ralph’s on the Park has created a bar menu that pays tribute to the 300th anniversary of New Orleans with nods to the restaurant’s historic City Park Avenue building.
Ralph’s on the Park has created the Saux-Saux for the occasion, which is a take on the La Louisiane. Swirled with rye, Carpano, Chartreuse, Peychaud's and Herbsaint, the cocktail is an ode to Jean Marie Saux who first constructed the coffeehouse in the 900 City Park Avenue building in 1860.
In addition, there’s an Oak Fashioned, a twist on the Old Fashioned with bourbon, Luxardo cherry and orange, that’s served in a City Park oak-smoked glass.
In The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, Davenport Lounge is a favorite among visitors and locals for some of the city’s finest cocktails.
Bartender Kevin Londono has created a cocktail for the 300th anniversary, honoring the city’s diverse and multicultural history, with French, Spanish and American ingredients — a nod to the changing ownership during New Orleans’ formative years.
Londono’s cocktail is appropriately named The Tricentennial and is made with Spanish Vermouth, Hennessey XO, Sazerac Rye Whiskey, a dash of simple syrup, fresh lemon and an Herbsaint rinse.
Arguably the finest sweet shop in all New Orleans (and beyond) Sucre is an artisan dessert shop that sells everything from gelato and chocolates to sundaes and macarons.
Chef and co-founder Tariq Hanna is known for his innovative confections, especially for seasonal events. The 300th anniversary of New Orleans is no exception.
Hanna has created a Tricentennial Commemorative Chocolate Collection with eight specially made Meuniere chocolates. Each sweet treat is filled with white chocolate and brown butter folded into ganache, then covered in dark chocolate. The chocolate's exterior is splashed with black and gold and adorned with fleur de lis on the bottom, and a tricentennial logo wraps around Sucre’s signature green chocolate box.
One of the city’s most historic and celebrated restaurants, Arnaud’s is celebrating the tricentennial throughout the entire year.
Arnaud's will host private events and public affairs, like a Prohibition party (where alcohol is served in coffee cups) on May 10, and a ladies who lunch event (celebrating the founder’s daughter and former owner, Germaine C. Wells) in September.
Arnaud's chef Tommy DiGiovanni has created a dish to honor the celebration: Gulf Fish Grenobloise, a pan-seared fillet topped with sauce Grenobloise, and served with vegetable ragout.
Named for being “South of Bourbon,” SoBou is a sleek restaurant and cocktail bar in the French Quarter.
SoBou’s bar chef Laura Bellucci has created a cocktail that's especially made for sipping in celebration of the city’s tricentennial.
The concoction is a grilled Satsuma-infused Vieux Carré, French for Old Quarter and a nod to the original cocktail that was invented in the French Quarter. Bellucci adds the city’s famous citrus for a modern, celebratory spin.
Inside the stately Windsor Court Hotel, the Polo Club Lounge is the perfect spot for celebrating the 300th anniversary with a drink in hand.
The Bienville 300 will be added to the cocktail menu, paying homage to the father of New Orleans, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville. The tipple refers both to the tricentennial as well as the hotel’s address: 300 Gravier Street.
The beloved Commander’s Palace restaurant is celebrating 300 years of New Orleans with a special red, white and blue cocktail.
The Toast to the Tricentennial is made with Wheatley Vodka, whipped yogurt liqueur, Blue Cuaracao milk punch, and festive and fun red pop rocks.
Chef Isaac Toups of Toups South is commemorating NOLA’s 300th with a Tricentennial Prix Fixe, available for dinner service throughout January.
The two-course meal (priced at $30) will pay tribute to dishes from the 1700s, 1800s, 1900s and today. Expect items like an oyster Rockefeller soup or a Fernet Coke float.
DTB (chef Carl Schaubhut’s new restaurant that’s short for Down the Bayou) is celebrating the city’s tricentennial with a rotating menu of specialty drinks created by cocktail director Lu Brow.
Expect to see the Louisiana Cocktail, a playful spin on the Sazerac featuring sassafras-infused Sazerac rye, barrel-aged bitters, Balsam amaro and a pecan oil drizzle. More cocktails will include nods to the Brandy Milk Punch, Pimm’s Cup and Ramos Gin Fizz.
Louisiana’s most famous beer and original craft brewery, Abita Brewing Company, has created a new release in line with the tricentennial.
The Maison Blanc beer celebrates the French heritage with its name and has a mild, dry flavor with the characteristics of Sauvignon Blanc grapes. It can be found in stores now.
Cavan, a new-ish Coastal American restaurant in an 1883 mansion overlooking Magazine Street, is offering a menu to commemorate New Orleans’ tricentennial.
Chef Nathan Richard creates a prix fixe menu that features dishes that were served in New Orleans throughout the 1800s and early 1900s. Expect Chicken a la Marengo, named for Napoleon’s defeat of the Austrians in the Battle of Marengo; Shrimp Clemenceau, named for George Clemenceau, a French Prime Minister during World War I who was considered a hero to New Orleanian Creoles at the time; and Filet de Boeuf à la Robespierre, a mid-1800s dish grimly named to recall the guillotining of the influential Reign of Terror figure.
Cavan bar director Noelle Wilcox is offering pairing options to go with the menu, including the city’s original cocktails such as a Sazerac, the Ramos Gin Fizz and the Vieux Carre.

Tennessee Williams once said, “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland.” There’s nothing wrong with Cleveland, of course, but there’s something worth celebrating about New Orleans. In fact, 2018 is the city's tricentennial anniversary, and the local community is celebrating a 300-year history. This month kicks off a year-long party that pays homage to the culture, history, diversity and resilience of the Crescent City.

First, a brief history: In 1718, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville founded New Orleans, where the French ruled until 1783. The Spanish then took over, and it was briefly turned back to French rule when it was acquired by the USA in the 1803 Louisiana Purchase. 

Throughout this time, the city has had its share of highs as one of the most powerful cities in the South, and its lows — Hurricane Katrina being the epitome of devastation. And New Orleans is resilient, a word that’s used often to describe the destination. The passion extends beyond politics; there’s nothing that brings New Orleans together more than food. There are red beans and rice on Mondays, the cochon de lait po' boy at Jazz Fest, and crawfish season, best enjoyed with a cold beer. New Orleanians are the ones who plan what’s for dinner while they’re eating lunch. And if there’s one thing locals love as much as their food, it’s a drink. The tricentennial is just another reason to sip celebratory cocktails, and for the talented bar folks to create something new and exciting for their menus.

More: King Cake takes and Mardi Gras treats

Laura Bellucci, the bar chef of SoBou, creates a cocktail that pays tribute to The Vieux Carre that was first mixed in the mid-1930s by Walter Bergeron at New Orleans’ Hotel Monteleone. “The spirits involved are said to represent the mixing of cultures in Nola, with the Benedictine and Cognac representing the French, the sweet vermouth representing the Italians, the rye representing Americans, the Angostura and Peychaud's bitters representing the immigrants from the Caribbean and other nations in the southern hemisphere,” Bellucci says. Her version infuses the cocktail with grilled satsumas. “It’s a local citrus that means so much to New Orleans natives and grows wild all around the city. The grilling process is a nod to the passion that many of us have for cooking.”

Over at LOA in the International House Hotel, Alan Walter has created a cocktail menu to highlight the 300th anniversary and explains that, “for 300 years, the city has been steeped, percolated, marinated and distilled in these unique cultures, rituals and flavors. Our menu at LOA aims to catch the spirit of the season to share a taste of this place.” He says that they draw from the city's natural bounty as well as the cultures and ingredients. “Overall, our aim is to share with our visitors an authentic taste of New Orleans, and to honor this important landmark in the city's 300-year history.”

See the photo gallery above for ways that New Orleans will be celebrating the Tricentennial at restaurants and bars throughout the year. 

Budget-friendly flavors of New Orleans
On a prime piece of real estate at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Street, Superior Seafood is the ideal place to hop off the streetcar line for an oyster happy hour.
A dozen Gulf oysters will set you back just $6; they’re 50-cents apiece everyday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The bivalves at Superior are locally sourced and delivered daily from nearby St. Bernard Parish, La.
Not only can you get a fine sandwich at Napoleon House, but this almost two-century-old building serves as a history lesson to accompany your lunch.
Piled high with cured meats and cheeses, then slathered with an olive spread and heated, the half-muffuletta will set you back $9.90 and can serve two people. Enjoy it in the breezy courtyard with an icy cold Pimm’s Cup.
District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew is an uptown sweet shop that sells more than just doughnuts.
The Blue Ribbon Chicken and Ham Biscuit comes with fried chicken breast, Nueske's Smoked Ham, melted Havarti cheese, honey spicy mustard and Szechuan pickles — all served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit for $6.
It may not be the reason you come to New Orleans, but locals love the hot dogs at Dat Dog. With a quirky variety of sausages (some made from alligator or crawfish) and more than 30 toppings, the wieners are not only unique -- they're tasty. The vegan dogs are awesome, too.
The Blue Dat Burger dog is a rolled beef patty (proteins in “tubular” form) topped with with blue cheese, grilled onions, bacon and barbecue sauce for $7.95.
It may be in a strip mall, but MoPho is magic. Chef Michael Gulotta, winner of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef in 2016, takes Vietnamese fare and gives it a Creole twist.
The non-traditional, but equally delicious veggie pho is made with roasted tofu, mushrooms, grilled greens and roasted eggplant for $9.
Open 24 hours in City Park, Morning Call Coffee Stand has been serving café au lait and beignets to the city of New Orleans since 1870.
The rich chicory coffee pairs perfectly with the fried donuts, generously dusted with powdered sugar. A beignet and small café au lait cost $2.20, or you can get three beignets for the same price.
Salon Restaurant by Sucre, the brainchild of chef Tariq Hanna of Sucre sweets fame, is situated in a stunning French Quarter building, where you’ll want to snag a balcony seat for prime people watching.
The happy hour $6 Gorgonzola Oyster Dip is swirled with artichoke hearts, fresh oysters and gorgonzola cheese, served with a crusty baguette.
This Irish Channel dive bar isn’t much to look at, but the back of the building is home to a small restaurant, where you can find some of the best po' boys in New Orleans.
Parasols is known for the fall-apart roast beef po' boy, a debris-filled sandwich soaked with gravy and served on toasted bread. Order it dressed to sound like a local, for $8.
Arguably the best burger in New Orleans, The Company Burger now has two locations (downtown and Freret St.) serving high-quality burgers, shakes, and of course, cocktails.
The Company Burger is the restaurant’s signature item, made with two thin Creekstone Farms beef patties that are ground and cut in house. Topped with melted cheese, the burgers are stacked with red onion and house-made pickles. And the mayo bar is just a bonus for the $8.75 price tag.
In the Bywater neighborhood, two New Yorkers started Pizza Delicious to bring good pizza to New Orleans. And they succeeded.
A slice of cheese pizza runs $2.25, and you can get two and a PBR for just $7.
