SEOUL — North Korea remains one of the most tightly controlled economies on earth, however capitalism is becoming an ever-larger force inside the isolated nation.

There are at least 436 officially-sanctioned markets located across the country, according to research released this week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington D.C.-based think tank. They sell everything from socks to cosmetics to noodles.

The markets bring in an estimated $56.8 million a year through taxes and rents paid by vendors to the state, and have “become an institutionalized part of North Korean society,” according to the research, which was done in partnership with the North Korea Development Institute in Seoul.

“The growth of markets is the single most significant socioeconomic development to occur in North Korea over the last 20 years,” wrote the study’s authors, Victor Cha and Lisa Collins.

The first official markets were allowed to operate in 2002, emerging in the wake of a black market economy that sprung up after the collapse of support from the Soviet Union and a devastating famine in the 1990s.

The markets range in size from a few thousand square feet to the massive 250,000 square feet Sunam market in Chongjin, North Korea’s third-largest city, which generates an estimated $850,000 a year for the government, according to the CSIS study.

North Korea, particularly the capital city of Pyongyang, has seen a nascent middle class emerging in recent years, able to shop for refrigerators and washing machines at the three-story Kwangbok Area Shopping Center, or sample hamburgers at a chain of fast-food restaurants.

In addition to official markets, a thriving black market exists. Originally supplying North Koreans with much-needed food and necessities, they have evolved over time to provide items such as cell phones and media from the outside world including South Korean television shows and Chinese films.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accelerated economic reforms since coming to power in 2011, and this year in particular he has emphasized developing North Korea’s economy. In April, he announced that the nation would be ending its dual-track policy of economic growth and nuclear weapons development and instead would “focus all of its energy on building a socialist economy.”

However, North Korea’s economy remains stifled by strict international sanctions imposed in reaction to its nuclear weapons program. The economy shrank by 3.5 percent in 2017, according to South Korea's central bank - it's worst showing in two decades.

Pyongyang has been desperate to find relief, but Washington has held a hard line, saying the sanctions won't be lifted until North Korea achieves complete denuclearization.

The standoff has caused friction in a relationship that had seen a major boost from the historic summit between President Donald Trump and Kim in Singapore in June, where Kim committed to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" without providing specifics.

Kim recently criticized “hostile forces" for "trying to stifle the Korean people through brigandish sanctions and blockade,” state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

South Korea is also eager to expand economic relations with the North. President Moon Jae-in laid out a vision of a shared economic community with North Korea, and announced plans to reconnect road and rail connections between the two countries by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the North Korea markets have been steadily eroding the once-complete dependence of its citizens on the government.

In a micro-survey, CSIS found that 72% or respondents received almost all of their household income from markets, and 83% of said that outside goods and information had a greater impact on their lives than decisions by the North Korean government.

“When the government periodically represses market activity, society reacts angrily,” wrote Cha and Collins, who concluded that the markets may lead to more profound social changes ahead.

Combined with the growth of domestic cellphone connectivity and private transportation networks, “it may be possible to eventually imagine the growth of a nascent civil society,” the authors wrote.

