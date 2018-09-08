Bryce Carlson hopes to become the first American to row across the North Atlantic solo and unassisted.

Provided

The Ohio teacher who just became the first American to row solo and unassisted across the North Atlantic says he completed his 2,000-mile trip by breaking it into chunks of time with accompanying goals.

“Every day, every hour, every half hour had a goal. To keep putting the oars in the water (during each chunk of time) and move the boat as fast as I sustainably could,” Bryce Carlson said in an email interview with The Enquirer shortly before he was to board a plane Wednesday for his triumphant return.

“I broke the day into chunks and focused on getting through each chunk one at a time,” he said.

More: Joey Chestnut breaks world record, downs 74 hot dogs to win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Carlson, a 37-year-old endurance athlete who teaches biology, environmental studies and psychology at the Seven Hills School in Madisonville, was scheduled to touch down at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, courtesy of WOW air, in the wee hours of Thursday.

He put oars to ocean June 27 in Newfoundland, Canada, and rowed 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes – as verified by the international Ocean Rowing Society – and arrived Aug. 4 at St. Mary’s in England’s Isles of Scilly.

Carlson broke three others records:

Fastest solo, unassisted row of average speed across the North Atlantic.

Fastest solo, unassisted overall row across the North Atlantic.

Fastest overall row of any boat size across the North Atlantic.

Like at the beginning of his trip, Carlson was forced at the end of his trip to change his plans.

Carlson was planning to end his journey in Penzance, England, but wind and current conditions made it impossible to maintain an easterly course.

In this Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, photo provided by Bryce Carlson Adventures, Bryce Carlson poses for a photo after completing his solo unsupported row across the Atlantic, at St Mary's Harbour, Isle of Scilly, England.

AP

He had to put off his planned departure date for about a week due to bad weather and the need to replace a faulty water-maker.

Equipment problems during Carlson's journey included losing his sea anchor and breaking his main GPS and main desalinator, which is used to remove salt from water.

His secondary GPS and stereo went on the fritz.

“I carried some anxiety that some essential electrical equipment wouldn't make it the whole way – which was the case – and was very nervous that my only functional desalinator would break and I would no longer have access to drinking water,” Carlson said.

Then there were the capsizes.

“I capsized about a dozen times, give or take. All occurred while I was inside the cabin, most while I was awake,” Carlson said.

More: Snoop Dogg breaks Guinness World Record for largest gin and juice

He said capsizes began with the very loud crash of a wave on his boat that pushes it over on its side and then upside down.

“If I was laying down inside the cabin, it was usually a pretty tame experience as I had a ‘cage’ of mesh storage bags full of soft clothes to cradle my own roll up the wall and onto the ceiling,” Carlson said.

“But a couple times I was caught sitting up in the middle of the cabin and would be thrown into my instrument panel with knobs and buttons and LED displays poking out.”

Carlson said the capsizes mostly left him cut or bruised.

“I was never truly injured, but I did bruise my tailbone pretty badly during one capsize that left me in quite a bit of pain for a couple days,” he said.

More: Texas mariachis take Guinness World Record from Mexico, mariachi's birthplace

Carlson said he lost 10 to 15 pounds and some of his muscles – especially his calves – significantly atrophied.

But Carlson, a rowing coach at the Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club, was also treated to the sight of dolphins and whales in the North Atlantic, which produced waves of one foot to 16 feet around him.

“The halfway point was a nice psychological turning point,” Carlson said.

“Up until then, I had no real sense of how long the trip would be and what kind of unknown challenges might be lurking out there.

“At halfway, I started to gain more confidence that I'd seen much of the worst and was still going strong,” he said.

More: Man hospitalized with rare condition after eating the hottest chili pepper in the world

During his journey, Carlson said, he was in a near-constant state of vigilance, bored at times, lonely at others and eager to walk on solid ground.

He said he is still sorting out how the trip changed him, what he can’t wait to relay to his students about the ocean and marine life and what he learned about himself.

“Any profound lessons will probably take another several weeks of reflection to reveal themselves,” Carlson said.

“But I suppose I re-learned that I can be very resourceful and resilient when I need to be.”

One question Carlson had no hesitation answering was whether he would like to return to his boat and his journey across the North Atlantic.

“No,” he said.

Follow Jeanne Houck on Twitter: @jeannehouck

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com