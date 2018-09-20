Booking.com's 20 top reviewed hotels in Munich for Oktoberfest

Get your fill of German-style fish at Oktoberfest Zelt Fisch-Bäda Wiesnstadl.

Looking to snag a seat at Oktoberfest this year? OpenTable can help.

The restaurant reservation website can help travelers score a seat at a selection of 10 tents during the popular German festival, which takes place in Munich from Sep. 22 to Oct. 7.

The world's largest beer festival draws about 6 million participants each year, so this tool has the potential to make your experience less stressful.

Each tent promises a "unique vibe" with a variety of culinary creations from German pastries to Bavarian dishes.

Some of the tents' cultural fare includes Knodel (boiled dumplings), Weisswurst (traditional Bavarian sausage), strudels and more.

