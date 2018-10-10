Sears, once America's most famous retailer, continues to fail
A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores.
Customers shop at a Sears store in Woodfield Mall July 20, 2017 in Schaumburg, Ill. Sears announced that it had agreed to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.
Shoppers walk into Sears in Peabody, Mass., on May 17, 2012.
A worker repairs the sign outside the Sears Grand store in Solon, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2015.
The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned March 21, 2017, that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.
A crowd gathers for the grand opening of a Sears store on Chicago in 1932.
Sears, which at the end of its fiscal year had about 140,000 employees, said that it expects to continue to try to generate cash from real estate sales and borrowing.
An early Sears catalog.
A "Black Friday" advertisement for Sears is seen on an iPad in Annapolis, MD Nov. 16, 2014.
The Sears store at Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canado Oct, 29, 2013.
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
Craftsman tools sold by Sears at this Bethel Park, Pa., store.
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester, N.Y.
Founded in 1886, Sears was built around its famous catalog that was so complete that entire houses could be ordered -- delivered in pieces to be built on a site.
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester NY.
Women crowd the counters of one of the first Sears retail stores in 1925.
Five year old Kathy Diviney receives a sucker after talking with Santa Clause at the Sears Department store in downtown Nashville Dec. 13, 1966.
This ad is from a 1908 Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog.
Sears is under financial pressure and has warned it may fail. But it has seen many better days. Here, Sears store associates in Schaumburg, Ill. help customers shop more than 1,000 doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving Day in 2015
A shopper leaves the Kmart store in Burbank, Calif., Kmart is part of Sears Holdings
A bronze plaque hangs near the entrance of Sears' flagship store in the Loop in Chicago
Craftsman tools are offered for sale at a Sears store
Appliances are on display at a Sears store in Berlin, Vt.
A Sears store is seen in Coral Gables, Florida.
Oaklands Uptown Station, seen in a photo illustration, is a former Sears store
Corrections and Clarifications: A previous version of this timeline misstated the date Sears sold its credit portfolio to Citibank.

Sears has just filed for bankruptcy protection. As it fights for its life, here's a look at the company's rise to becoming the nation's top retailer, and its fall.

1886: Richard W. Sears, a railroad agent, starts selling watches as a side gig in Minnesota. Later that year, he founds the R.W. Sears Watch Company in Minneapolis.

1887: A watchmaker named Alvah C. Roebuck answers Sears' help wanted ad. Sears moved his company to Chicago.

1888: The medium the company would be known for, the catalog, debuts. The first one had only watches and jewelry.

1889: Sears sells his watch business for a profit of $72,000.

1893: The two men join forces again, call their new venture Sears, Roebuck.

More: Sears may file for bankruptcy as debt payment looms, reports say

1894: The catalog's page count jumped to 322 and included everything from sewing machines to sports equipment.

1895: Roebuck exits the company. 

1906: Sears offers stock in an IPO.

1908: Co-founder Sears retires.

1925: Sears opens its first store. It was in Chicago.

1927: Sears creates Kenmore brand for appliances and Craftsman brand tools.

1931: Sears introduces Allstate Insurance.

1933: The Christmas catalog debuts

1941: Sears stops offering groceries by mail order.

1945: Sears tops the $1 billion sales mark. 

1946: Sears launches plan to build stores in suburbia.

1953: The Sears credit card is introduced.

1967: Sears creates DieHard batteries.

1968: The Christmas catalog is re-christened the Wish Book.

1973: The Sears Tower, then the tallest building in the world, becomes Sears's new home in Chicago.

1975: Sears becomes the exclusive supplier of Pong.

1981: Sears buys stock brokerage Dean Witter and real estate chain Coldwell Banker.

1985: Sears introduces the Discover Card.

1991: The company loses the distinction of being the nation's "top-selling retailer" to Walmart.

1992: The corporate headquarters relocates to Hoffman Estates, Ill.

1993: Sears stops producing the Big Book catalog. The company also sold Coldwell Banker and Sears Mortgage Banking Group as well as close to 20% of Allstate and spun off Dean Witter.

1994: Sears sells the Sears Tower.

1995: Sears spins off Allstate into a separate company.

1998: The Christmas catalog website, wishbook.com, debuts, one year before Sears.com goes live.

2002: Sears buys Lands' End.

2003: Sears sells its $30 billion credit portfolio to Citibank.

More: Sears 'must act immediately' to extend life, Lampert's fund says

2005: Kmart and Sears merge.

2014: Lands' End is spun off.

2015: Sears raises $2.7 billion by selling stores to Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust 

Jan. 4, 2018: Sears announces a $500 million loan from CEO Edward Lampert's hedge fund. The company had already gotten loans of hundreds of millions of dollars previously.

Jan. 5: Sears reveals its plan to sell Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker for an estimated $900 million. 

March 9: The company announces it lost $607 million during the fourth quarter.

More: Sears, Kmart closing more stores as retailer's struggles continue

Aug. 14: Lampert offers through his hedge fund, ESL Investments, to buy the Kenmore house appliance brand for $400 million, as well as $70 million to $80 million for the home improvement arm of the Sears Home Services Division – a deal Lampert says is "critical.'' 

Aug. 23: Sears says it will close 13 Kmart and 33 Sears locations in November.

Sept. 23: Lampert's hedge fund says in a proposal that the retailer "must act immediately to have sufficient runway to continue its transformation.'' It recommends $3.22 billion in asset sales, including $1.47 billion for real estate which ESL Investments would buy after a year if no other buyers stepped up. 

Oct. 3: Sears says it will close at least two Kmart stores and one Sears location, according to layoff notices filed by government authorities.

Oct. 9 and 10: Reports say that Sears is working with advisers to prepare to possibly file for bankruptcy, as soon as this week. 

Oct. 15: Amid a deadline for a $134-million debt payment, the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Eddie Lampert resigns as CEO but will remain chairman. A new "Office of the CEO" will manage the company.

Source: Sears, USA TODAY research

Charisse Jones contributed to this report. 

