As President Trump faced more furor Wednesday for Russia-related comments, a federal magistrate put an accused Russian agent in jail.

Mariia Butina took part in a years-long campaign as a covert agent to "advance the interests of her home country," federal prosecutors said, describing the 29-year-old as an "extreme" flight risk. The magistrate, Deborah Robinson, agreed.

Along with a surveillance photo of Butina dining with a suspected Russian intelligence agent, prosecutors argued Butina infiltrated the National Rifle Association and kept a romantic relationship with a 56-year-old American to access "an extensive network" of influential U.S. citizens.

Also on Wednesday: Trump does Russia damage control (Part II) and touts an ultra-patriotic makeover for Air Force One.

Still feeling the heat from Helsinki

After a two-day uproar in which Trump said he believed Russia over his own intelligence agencies, enraged leaders of his own party and then claimed he meant to say the exact opposite, the president on Wednesday answered "no" (twice) when asked if Russia was targeting the U.S. — another apparent denial of U.S. intelligence. His spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, later claimed Trump was saying "no" to providing answers and that a Russia threat "still exists." Earlier, Trump hailed his Monday summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin — which set off the whole firestorm — as a "success."

Trump's new Air Force One to be red, white and $3.9 billion

When Trump voters sent him to Washington to shake things up, they probably didn't mean this: The latest generation of Air Force One will ditch its iconic white-and-blue paint job for a more on-the-nose mix of red, white and blue, Trump told CBS News. Boeing will build the plane, plus a backup, for $3.9 billion, per the Defense Department. "It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world," Trump said. Whether Trump himself gets to fly in them remains to be seen: The planes are expected to be completed in late 2024.

Elsewhere in politics

