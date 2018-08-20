No, Trump did not sing the praises of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation or the Congressional Black Caucus on Monday. But he did get a bit tongue-tied by Washington's alphabet soup and refer to the "CBC" seven times when he meant to applaud the work of the CBP – also known as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

And if that were not enough for the mocking Twitterati, the president also introduced a Latino Border Patrol agent by saying that he "speaks perfect English."

Trump added some kind words for the work of the good folks at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and warned that the agency's critics are inviting "terror, bloodshed and suffering."

Enthralled by the Manafort trial? You're gonna love the sequel

A federal court jury ended its third day of deliberations Monday evening in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and they'll be back at it Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. EDT. But even if Trump's former campaign manager is acquitted, his legal battle will be only halfway over. Manafort is due back in court in Washington next month for a second trial centered on allegations of lying to the FBI, money laundering and foreign lobbying. And prosecutors say they have more than double the amount of evidence they showed jurors in Virginia.

White nationalist conference gig costs White House speechwriter his job

White House speechwriter Darren Beattie made headlines recently after reports revealed that he spoke at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club Conference – an annual gathering that has featured prominent white nationalists such as Richard Spencer. And Monday, the White House said that Beattie had been fired. The former visiting instructor at Duke University, who signed a petition of academics supporting Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, confirmed his appearance at the conference but said his remarks did not reflect white nationalism.

In other political news:

