ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A federal court jury began a third day of deliberations Monday in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, as the judge overseeing the case said that the names of the panel members would remain under seal.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told prosecutors and defense attorneys that the jurors identities would be among a few pieces of information that would not be disclosed when the trial concludes.

Last week, Ellis voiced concerns for the panel's safety after indicating that he had been the target of threats. He did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but the judge acknowledged that he was being protected by U.S. Marshals.

Ellis reaffirmed Monday that he would be releasing transcripts of bench conferences involving prosecutors and defense attorneys at the conclusion of the case, with the exception of the jurors' names and a conference that touched on the Russia special counsel Robert Mueller's continuing investigation into election interference.

The judge asked the government and Manafort's attorneys Monday to begin reviewing the conference transcripts so that he could prepare them for release following the verdict.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com