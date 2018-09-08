If your child doesn't need his 529 plan savings, your retirement account probably does.

Dear Pete: My daughter (only child) just started her senior year of high school. When she was born, I opened a 529 Plan for her. I now have about $60,000 in the account. I mentioned to a friend that after all these years of saving, I would have to crack open that 529 Plan next year. The friend suggested that I have my daughter take out student loans in her name to cover her college expenses and allow the 529 Plan to continue to grow while she is in college. The friend said the student loans, if in my daughter's name, would have the interest deferred until she is out of college, at which point we could then use the 529 Plan to pay off/pay down the student loans. As with any decision, there are always positives and negatives. So what are the potential pitfalls of doing this? – Steve

I once had a friend show me a foolproof strategy for winning at roulette. Turns out it wasn’t foolproof. Friends are funny like that. They care about you, they want to help you and, in the spur of the moment, their advice can seem reasonable, even smart. And when it comes to financial advice, there’s no shortage of well-intending people.

In this particular case, your friend’s advice won’t take you to the promised land. It's more likely to leave you in Oopstown.

Problems with risk and time horizon

Taking on student loan debt so your 529 account can grow for a few more years and then using the larger 529 account to pay off the loans doesn’t work for two very distinct reasons. The first is related to risk and time horizon. The second is basically that “you can’t do that.” It’s worth looking at both reasons, despite the fact the second reason makes the first reason moot.

Sometimes risking what you have in order to secure something better isn’t such a great idea. In this case, you'll be borrowing money for four years to cover an expense, risking the capital you already hold to cover the expense and then praying your investment increases so you can pay off your newly acquired debt. Whether or not your daughter is charged interest on her student loan while in school is irrelevant. The bigger issue is you could end up with less money four years from now if one of the longest bull markets in history runs out of steam.

Sometimes this tactic is reasonably appropriate. Sometimes it’s wildly risky. All the stars have to align for it to make sense. The debt has to be at a low interest rate, the time horizon has to be long enough for the growth vehicle to fight through possible growing pains, and the reward has to be better than the risk. In your scenario, two of three stars are out of alignment: Your time horizon is too short, and the reward isn’t worth the risk.

A much bigger problem

You can’t use a 529 college savings account to payoff student loans. Well, technically, you can. But you’ll also pay taxes on the withdrawal and be forced to pay a penalty. Student loan payments are not a qualified reason for withdrawal. You can use a 529 plan to pay for tuition, fees, room and board, books, computers and a menagerie of other college-related expenses without tax implications or penalties. But not student loans.

Here’s the good news: 18 years ago you had the wherewithal and resolve to open and then fund a college savings plan for your daughter. Enjoy the feeling that will come with using it to pay for tuition and other direct college expenses.

But don't go down the path your friend suggests. And if you ever encounter my friend with his foolproof roulette strategy, run.

