ROSWELL, Ga. — Two Georgia police officers who were caught on video flipping a virtual coin to determine if a speeding motorist would go to jail were fired Thursday morning.

In a story first reported by WXIA, the video showed what happened after Sarah Webb was pulled over for allegedly speeding past a Roswell police cruiser last April.

In the body camera video, officers Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson are heard discussing what they should with Webb. Brown, who had added a reckless driving charge because of wet pavement, tells Wilson that she didn't have speed detection. Wilson says she doesn't have any tickets.

That's when Brown opened a coin flip app on her phone. “A (arrest) head, R (release) tail," Wilson says.

Then, a tearful Webb was handcuffed and placed in the back of the police patrol car.

The officers had been placed on administrative leave.

On July 9, the charges against Webb were dismissed.

It wasn't until WXIA began asking questions two months after the incident that the officers were placed on administrative leave.

More: Body cam videos show fatal police shooting of Maurice Granton in Chicago

More: Body cam video shows man shot by Chicago police was armed

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com