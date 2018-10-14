WASHINGTON – Count President Donald Trump among the fans of royal weddings – at least one of them.

“Princess Eugenie of York was a truly beautiful bride yesterday,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “She has been through so much, and has come out a total winner!"

Princess Eugenie of York married her longtime commoner boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, Friday in Windsor.

Her dress by a British designer featured a low back that showed her scar from the surgery she had as a teenager to correct scoliosis.

The wedding was a lower-key version of Prince Harry’s marriage to American girlfriend Meghan Markle in May. Trump did not tweet about that wedding.

When Trump visited England in May, he criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave the European Union. After making those comments to a British newspaper, Trump heaped praise on May and described his relationship with May as “very, very strong.”

