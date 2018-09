President Donald Trump cast blame on Senate Republicans on Wednesday for not pushing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination through the Senate, saying he would have done so weeks ago if he were running the process.

"They could have pushed it through two weeks ago, and we wouldn't be talking about this right now, which is what I would have preferred," Trump said as he entered the United Nations in New York, where he is meeting with leaders from around the world.

On Tuesday, Trump blasted congressional Democrats Tuesday for playing a "con game" over the Kavanaugh nomination process.

“They’re really con artists,” Trump said of Democrats. “They don’t believe it themselves. They’re playing a con game, and they play it very well.”

Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing him of a past sexual assault, are expected to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee amid a media frenzy that could surpass the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings in 1991.

Since Ford came forward publicly with her allegation in The Washington Post, another woman has accused Kavanaugh of past sexual misconduct. Some Republicans, including Trump, have dismissed the allegations as part of a Democratic smear campaign designed to derail Kavanaugh's confirmation. Democrats have demanded an FBI investigation and accused Republicans of rushing the nomination process.

Now, after more than a week of public and contentious negotiations between Ford's lawyers and Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the judge and the professor accusing him are slated to testify.

An attorney for Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of misconduct, said Wednesday during an interview on NBC's "Today" show that his client would be willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. But, he said, the issue is a "moot point" because the committee has not invited her to speak.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, Will Cummings

