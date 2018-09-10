WASHINGTON – The second meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is coming soon, but this time it likely won't be in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.

"We'll probably do a different location," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're talking about three or four different locations."

In discussing North Korea after announcing the resignation of United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump again praised what he called Kim's moves toward de-nuclearization since their first summit over the summer in Singapore.

"I like him – he likes me," Trump said.

Some foreign policy analysts questioned whether Kim's pledges to dismantle parts of his nuclear weapons programs are cosmetic or substantive.

Trump called North Korea a good news story, and that a second Kim meeting will move forward.

"It is happening," Trump said. "We're setting it up now."

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com