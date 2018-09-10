WASHINGTON – The second meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is coming soon, but this time it likely won't be in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.

"We'll probably do a different location," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're talking about three or four different locations."

In discussing North Korea after announcing the resignation of United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, Trump again praised what he called Kim's moves toward de-nuclearization since their first summit over the summer in Singapore.

"I like him – he likes me," Trump said.

Some foreign policy analysts questioned whether Kim's pledges to dismantle parts of his nuclear weapons programs are cosmetic or substantive.

Trump called North Korea a good news story, and that a second Kim meeting will move forward.

"It is happening," Trump said. "We're setting it up now."

Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore
01 / 08
The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12.
02 / 08
Erica Boland, right, a U.S. student based in Singapore and a supporter of President Trump, and her friend wave a flag as they wait for his arrival, outside the Shangrila hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
03 / 08
A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.
04 / 08
President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival to his hotel in Singapore on June 10, 2018, ahead of a planned meeting with North Korea's leader.
05 / 08
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talk during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
06 / 08
People look at President Donald Trump's arrival at the airport on TV screens in the International Media Center for the DPRK-US Singapore Summit in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
07 / 08
Singapore military personnel patrol in front of the gate of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore on June 10, 2018.
08 / 08
Members of the public and media wait outside the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel for the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 10, 2018 in Singapore.
