Priyanka Chopra is becoming part of the Jonas fam-bam.

The Indian actress, who is engaged to Nick Jonas, spent her Tuesday with her finacé and his family at the U.S. Open in New York.

Chopra shared the photo of the double date on Instagram, which shows her and Nick sitting with Joe Jonas and his fiancée, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.

"It’s a #famjam at the #usopen," Chopra captioned the photo with a kiss, confetti and heart emoji.

In an accompanying photo, Nick smiles with Chopra and her mother, Madhu at another US Open game.

Jonas and Chopra's engagement, which was officially announced mid-August, came after a whirlwind romance that reportedly began in May.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Jonas wrote along with a photo of the two of them at the time.

Chopra also posted photos from what appeared to be an engagement ceremony in Mumbai.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," she captioned the photos.

