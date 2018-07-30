Cruise ship tours: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Mariner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Luxury line Regent Seven Seas on Monday announced plans for another epic cruise that includes stops in every continent except Antarctica.

The 117-night voyage on Seven Seas Mariner will kick off Jan. 5, 2021 in Miami and include calls at 61 ports in 30 countries.

Mariner will nearly circle the globe during the sailing, which starts with visits to the Caribbean islands of Antigua, St. Lucia, Grenada, Bonaire and Aruba.

From the Caribbean, Mariner will cross the Panama Canal to Ecuador and Peru before heading west across the Pacific Ocean to Easter Island, the Pitcairn Islands, Tahiti, Bora Bora and Samoa.

Continuing West, Mariner will spend more than three weeks in New Zealand and Australia before heading to Asia for stops in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The ship then will cross the Bay of Bengal to Sri Lanka and India before visiting the Arabian Peninsula for stops in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Stops in Jordan and Egypt also are on the schedule as the vessel approaches the Suez Canal for a transit to the Mediterranean.

Mediterranean calls will include Haifa, Israel (for Jerusalem); Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes, Patmos, Lesbos and Santorini, Greece; Istanbul, Bozcaada and Kusadasi, Turkey; and Amalfi, Civitavecchia (for Rome), and Livorno, Italy; and Monte Carlo.

The voyage will end in Barcelona on May 3, 2021.

Regent typically offers one extended "world cruise" a year that lasts for more than 100 days and includes a complete or nearly complete circumnavigation of the globe. In addition to the newly announced 2021 voyage, the line already has an extended, 131-night voyage around the world scheduled for 2020.

Fares for the new world cruise start at $61,999 per person. The price includes first class flights to Miami and business class flights back from Barcelona, exclusive shore-side events and several other perks.

