WASHINGTON – After standing in line at midnight at her local bookstore Monday, Carol Baume was one of the first readers to pick up a copy of Bob Woodward's explosive new book on President Donald Trump.

She also became an international news star.

There were nearly as many reporters as customers as "Fear: Trump in the White House" went on sale Tuesday at Karmerbooks & Afterwards, about a mile from the White House. And most of the camera crews were from other countries.

"Do you think this will be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency?" a Finnish reporter asked Baume.

Reporters from Germany, Japan and the Czech Republic took their turns with repetitive questions.

Bob Woodward on Donald Trump and 'Fear': Is it time to feel afraid?

Why did she come to the bookstore in the middle of the night? She's a night owl so she was up anyway.

Is she going to read the book right away? She'll at least look through it.

Does she think it will change anything? She hopes it will push people to vote in the midterm elections.

In between foreign interviews, Baume told USA TODAY that while she had expected the book's release to be a local story, she was taken aback by the international attention.

But David Mirejovsky, a reporter for a Czech Republic public television, seemed surprised that anyone would be surprised at the level of interest.

"Bob Woodward," he said, "is very well known in the Czech Republic."

