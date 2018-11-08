Ap Congressman Stock Indictment A File Usa Oh
In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY. speaks in Cleveland. Collins was indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.
AP

Rep. Chris Collins, the New York Republican congressman who is charged with insider trading, said Saturday he is suspending his re-election bid to keep Democrats from electing a pro-impeachment candidate in the district.

While noting in his statement on Twitter that he is suspending his campaign, he made it clear that he was in effect dropping out of the race in New York's 27th Congressional District.

Under New York law, a candidate's name cannot be replaced on a ballot this close to the election unless he or she dies, moves out of the state or is nominated for another office. 

Collins, who has held the upstate New York seat since 2012, said Democrats are "laser focused" on taking back the House and launching impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

"They would like nothing more than to elect an 'impeach Trump" Democrat in this district, which is something that neither our country or my party can afford" he tweeted Saturday.

He said he will "fill out the remaining few months" of his term to support Trump's agenda.

Collins was arrested Wednesday morning after a federal grand jury indicted him on insider trading charges as well as lying to federal agents.

In his statement, Collins said he would "continue to fight the meritless charges" and looks forward to clearing his name of wrongdoing.

Collins and his co-defendants surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning in Manhattan, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New York’s Southern District.

All three pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned in federal court, with bail for each set at $500,000. The judge set a return date of Oct. 11 for a status hearing.

Collins addressed the media later Wednesday in a seven-minute statement after which he didn't take any questions. He said he hasn't violated ethical guidelines with his personal investments and also vowed to remain on the ballot for re-election in New York's 27th Congressional District in November. 

Contributing: Sean Lahman,Meaghan M. McDermott and Will Cleveland, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com