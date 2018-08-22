In a 47-page indictment, federal prosecutors charged that California Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, illegally used more than $250,000 in campaign funds "to purchase goods and services for their personal use and enjoyment."

Among the eye-popping allegations of misuse of campaign funds:

•$250 to fly a family pet, reportedly a rabbit, to Washington, D.C., for a family vacation.

•$6,015 to pay the family's tuition bill at Christian Unified Schools in San Diego, .

•$995.50 for air tickets for Margaret Hunter's mother and her mother's boyfriend to fly to Warsaw. The indictment alleges she falsely told the campaign treasurer that they were related to campaign trips to New Orleans and Kentucky.

•$142.36 at the Men's Wearhouse to "re-cut" two pairs of pants.

•$704 at the Old Globe Theatre for seven adult and five children's tickets to the play, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

•$307.72 at Target for a tablecloth, three square pillows, a three-piece brush set, a metal tray, four temporary shades, four window panels, a white duck, two Punky Brewster items, a ring pop, and two five-packs of "animals." In order to conceal and disguise this illegal charge, she allegedly told the campaign treasurer falsely that it was for "teacher/parent & supporter events."

• After Duncan Hunter purportedly told his wife he wanted to buy Hawaii shorts but had run out of money, she allegedly advised him to buy them at a golf pro shop so they could falsely describe the purchase later as "some (golf) balls for the wounded warriors."

•$204.34 for two greens fees, food and drinks at the Rancho Bernardo Golf Resort, during a personal golf outing with friends. Hunter allegedly misled his chief of staff by describing his regular golf outing as "a Christian thing" with a supporter.

•$11,375.46 at Costco primarily for personal family items, including groceries, household items, toiletries, cosmetics, medicine and vitamins, clothing, pet supplies and video games. Margaret Hunter is accused of falsely telling the treasurer that one of the round of purchases were "gift basket items for basket donation."

•$462.46 for 30 shots of tequila and one steak at El Tamarindo15 restaurant during a friend's bachelor party.

•$961.24 to pay for a family vacation centered on a family member's dance competition.

•$918.60 at Expedia to fly Margaret Hunter's sister and two other family members to a funeral in Tucson, allegedly disguising the expenditure as a flight to Baltimore for a National Republican Committee's winter meeting.

•$300 at the local water utility after the utility threatened to discontinue the family's water service due to unpaid bills.

•More than $6,500 for a family vacation to Hawaii in April 2015; more than $3,700 for a family vacation to Las Vegas and Boise, Idaho in July 2015; and more than $2,400 for a Las Vegas couples' vacation in August 2011, as well as trips to Lake Tahoe, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and London.

•$145.46 at Bloomingdale's to buy cosmetics for personal use.

•$1,137 to pay an outstanding, overdue balance for family dental work.

•$1,528.68 spent on 82 occasions for video games.

•$14,000 for a family Thanksgiving vacation in Italy in November 2015. Hunter tried to arrange a tour of a U.S. naval facility in Italy to justify the use of campaign funds, according to the indictment. After Navy officials said they could not offer a tour date that fit the family schedule, Hunter, the indictment says, told his chief of staff, "Tell the Navy to go f--- themselves.” The tour did not take place.

Although Margaret Hunter later told the campaign treasurer that the Italian trip was “mostly military/defense" related, according to the indictment, she emailed her friend: “Italy was amazing. Truly our best family trip so far. Like that saying, ‘If traveling was free you’d never see me again!’”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com