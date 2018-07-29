Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) thanks anti-gun violence supporters following a rally with fellow Democrats on the East Front steps of the U.S. House of Representatives October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, remained hospitalized Sunday for an undisclosed illness after falling ill during a flight from Detroit to Atlanta on Saturday.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported Saturday that the 78-year-old Georgia Democrat was resting comfortably and under routine observation.

"He is resting very comfortably and fully expects to be released very soon," Lewis spokeswoman Brenda Jones told CNN.

Rep. John Lewis’s spokesperson Brenda Jones:



“Rep. Lewis remains in the hospital today until doctor’s observations are completed. He is resting very comfortably and fully expects to be released very soon.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 29, 2018

Lewis felt dizzy and sweaty on the flight, an aide told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lewis played a key role in the civil rights movement, and was chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was an architect of and keynote speaker at the March on Washington in August 1963, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. In March 1965, Lewis was among the peaceful marchers beaten while crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis had been expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening but did not attend.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com