Rep. Linda Sanchez, a top House Democrat who has called for a "generational change" in her party's leadership, announced her bid on Tuesday to chair the House Democratic caucus next Congress.

Sanchez, of California, asked her colleagues in a Tuesday letter for their support. The position ranks fourth in Democratic leadership.

"If the American people instill their trust in House Democrats, we must show them that we are ready to lead on the first day," she wrote. "A new Congress gives us the opportunity to take a full assessment of what changes we need to make to ensure our success going forward. However, it is clear that if we wait until next year to have these discussions it will be too late. We must prepare now."

Sanchez currently serves as the caucus vice chair and is the highest ranking Latina in the House. The current chairman of the caucus, Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., was defeated in a stunning primary upset by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive activist. The 10-term Crowley was considered a possible successor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

Crowley endorsed Sanchez as "a dear friend, a battle-tested member, and a fierce advocate for working families" and called her "an insightful voice in developing strategy and messaging."

Sanchez, 49, has been calling for a "generational change" at a time when some Democrats are dissatisfied with Pelosi. Earlier this month, she said it was time for Pelosi and her two long-time deputies to step aside and make way for younger leaders.

“I want to be part of that transition, because I don’t intend to stay in Congress until I’m in my 70s," she told reporters earlier this month.

Pelosi is 78 years old. The No. 2 and No. 3 House Democrats, Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, are also in their late 70s.

Contributing: Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com