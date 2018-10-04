America's rooftop bars

Rooftop restaurants, bars and lounges elevate dining with seasonal, draft and frozen cocktails among skyline views, string lights, fire pits and live music.

Discover two new hotel rooftops in Nashville, Rare Bird and TENN on Top, a redesign of The Westin Nashville's L27, and New York City's Ophelia lounge, which opened in February. Wisconsin's Graduate Madison hotel introduced Camp Trippalindee rooftop restaurant in November and Washington, D.C.'s Colada Shop opened a rooftop garden last spring.

"One of the greatest pleasures of D.C. is having cocktails and conversations al fresco during the warm months," says Maru Valdes, Colada Shop partner and communications lead. "That is why we wanted to bring this little pleasure to Washingtonians."

Small plates range from Spanish tapas and Cuban empanadas, to sushi, poke and crudités. Pair with frosé, punch, sparkling sangria, cider and more spring and summer fare.

Browse the photos above for breezy rooftops from New York to D.C., Chicago, L.A. and Miami. And see indoor dining rooms with aerial views below.

Scenic restaurants with cityscape views

