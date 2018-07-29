Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters at the White House May 30.

Alex Wong, Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, lashed out Sunday at Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer, branding him a "pathological manipulator, liar."

Cohen recorded conversations he had with Trump and others, and the recordings are now in the hands of federal investigators. Giuliani claimed Sunday the recordings contained no evidence that implicated the president in illegal activity.

"These tapes completely demonstrate the president did nothing wrong," Giuliani said on "Fox News Sunday."

Giuliani contended that Cohen is obviously out to hurt his former client.

More: Michael Cohen tapes: Here's what we know about the secret recordings

More: The Bubble: It will take more than Cohen to bring down Trump, conservatives say

More: Donald Trump denies all, attacking Mueller and Cohen over Russia probe

Cohen is reportedly ready to tell prosecutors that then-candidate Trump knew all about son Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer.

According to Giuliani, Cohen said he was in a room with Trump, his son, and others in which the meeting with the lawyer — who Trump Jr. believed had dirt on Hillary Clinton — was discussed.

Per Giuliani, Trump and other participants in that alleged meeting claim it did not occur, and that Cohen has provided different dates for the discussion.

Further, Giuliani said the discussion is not on tape.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign aide, said Sunday on "Meet The Press" that he sided with the Trumps over Cohen.

"If you're asking me who do I believe, the president or Michael Cohen, with what Michael Cohen may say – for instance when Michael Cohen says, now, that the president knew about the Russia meeting in advance – I would believe Don Jr. and the president, in light of learning that Michael was taping conversations, the way Michael was conducting himself behind the scenes and in front of all of us," Nunberg said.

Still, Nunberg noted that Trump would have known about the Russia lawyer meeting "under normal circumstances."

One Cohen tape that has surfaced reflects him and Trump in a 2016 discussion that appears to concern a woman who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Giuliani told Fox he has hired technicians to determine if someone tampered with the tape, which cuts off abruptly. He again said the tape does not show Trump breaking the law.

That tape is also the only one Cohen has with Trump himself on it. Giuliani said there are about 11 or 12 other Cohen tapes in which others discuss the president and members of his family.

Giuliani also confirmed that Trump and Cohen have formally severed legal ties.



Giuliani's and Trump's opinions of Cohen have evolved in recent months, as the former fixer has been dragged into the public eye over his work for Trump. As recently as May, Giuliani called Cohen "an honest, honorable lawyer."

Now, he's a "liar."

The difference, Giuliani said Sunday, is that he has since learned that Cohen secretly taped clients, including Trump.

Calling it a "dis-barrable offense," Giuliani told CBS' "Face The Nation" that "I did not know that he taped conversations surreptitiously."

Trump himself jumped on the anti-Cohen bandwagon Sunday, as he retweeted a former Cohen defense of Donald Trump, Jr., regarding the Russia meeting.

"So proud of @DonaldJTrumpJr for being open, honest and transparent to the American people," Cohen had tweeted in July of 2017. "This nonsense needs to stop!"

Cohen's laywer, Lanny Davis, said his client is telling the truth about Trump, and wants to get his story out.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight

Negotiations continue over Trump-Mueller meeting

Also on Sunday, Giuliani also said he is still in talks with special counsel Robert Mueller about possible testimony from Trump.

"We have an outstanding offer to them," Giuliani said.

The two sides have been negotiating all year, even after Trump changed legal teams and Mueller pursued indictments of Russian officials accused to seeking to interfere in the 2016 elections.

Mueller, who has led the Justice Department's probe into Russian meddling, is also looking into any links between the Russians and the Trump presidential campaign.The probe is also scrutinizing whether Trump sought to obstruct justice by firing FBI director James Comey in 2017 and otherwise undermining other Justice Department officials.

At one time, Giuliani said he hoped to make a final decision on whether or not Trump testifies by July 4.

On Sunday, Giuliani told CBS that talks since have been interrupted by other issues, including the Cohen matter and Mueller's prosecution of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. His trial is scheduled to begin this week.

The parties have been "distracted by all kinds of things," Giuliani said.

Rudy Giuliani: Former New York City Mayor

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com