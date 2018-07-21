Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in a phone call Saturday with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, said U.S. charges against a Russian woman as a Russian government agent were "fabricated" and demanded her immediate release, the Russian news media reports.

Maria Butina, a 29-year-old Russian citizen, was arrested and charged Wednesday with infiltrating American political organizations, including the National Rifle Association.

Lavrov discussed the issue by phone with Pompeo in a followup conversation to the summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reports.

There was no immediate readout from the State Department on the phone conversation.

In the phone call, Lavrov stressed "the unacceptability of the actions of the U.S. authorities, who have arrested Russian citizen Maria Butina in the United States on the basis of fabricated charges, and the need for her early release," according to Interfax.

The two men also discussed Syria as well as efforts to promote the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Russia has been steadily beating the drum on Butina's behalf. On Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry announced a #FreeMariaButina campaign to her freedom. A tweet by the foreign ministry called on supporters to add a photo of Butina to their Twitter avatar.

Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., told a conference in Moscow on Friday that the allegations are groundless and that American authorities tried to “break her” and refused her consular visits for the first few days after her arrest, the Associated Press reported.

A federal magistrate in Washington, D.C., ordered Butina held without bond, pending trial, where she will face two felony charges. The judge agreed with prosecutors that Butina was a flight risk.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com