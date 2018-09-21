Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:
TV
Tune in: Tracee Ellis Ross returns to host the American Music Awards, broadcast live on Tuesday at 8 EDT/PDT on ABC. Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign are set to perform.
FILM
Go to: "First Man," starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The film looks at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong (Gosling) and his famed mission to the become the first man on the moon. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Pablo Schreiber and Kyle Chandler.
DVD/BLU-RAY
View: "Skyscraper" is available Tuesday. The film follows former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson), who is framed for a crime he did not commit. The film also stars Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber.
STREAMING
Watch: “The Romanoffs,” an original anthology from Matthew Weiner, premieres on Amazon Friday. The series features eight separate stories about people who believe they are descendants of the Russian royal family. Stars include Isabelle Huppert, Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells and Paul Reiser.
MUSIC
Listen: Elvis Costello & The Imposters release their new album, “Look Now,” on Friday. Their first album in 10 years, “Look Now” features 12 tracks and includes collaborations with such musical luminaries as Burt Bacharach and Carole King.