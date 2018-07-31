Surveillance video shows three suspects stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio aquarium on Saturday.

San Antonio Aquarium

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Texas authorities found a shark on Monday that was stolen from the San Antonio Aquarium by three suspects who concealed the animal in a stroller.

According to the Leon Valley Police Department, a male suspect reached into the tank and removed a gray horn shark from an exhibit. The incident reportedly happened Saturday around 2:15 p.m.

The shark is about two feet long.

"It's absolutely insane," said aquarium owner Ammon Covino. "They grabbed the shark right out of the tank."

Surveillance footage shows three suspects stealing a horn shark from the San Antonio Aquarium on Saturday.

San Antonio Aquarium

Covino said the suspects entered near the gift shop and walked all the way through the aquarium towards the exhibits near the front entrance. They waited for an employee to turn his back and then grabbed the shark with a net they brought.

After grabbing the shark, the suspects poured out a bleach solution into the aquarium's water filtration system and used the bucket to help transport the shark in the stroller, according to a press release from the aquarium.

The general manager, Jen Spellman, noticed the stroller leaking water and followed the suspects to their car, according to Covino. She asked to search their vehicle, the suspects fled and aquarium staff gave the license plate number to the police.

Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance video walking out of the aquarium with the shark in the stroller. At least one of the suspects left the property with the shark in a 4-door maroon Chevrolet Silverado truck.

"[It's] obviously somebody that knows something about the sharks and knows something about what they were doing and why they were doing it. It's not random. There is no doubt in my mind this is not a random theft," Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said.

The truck "likely" used in the theft was recovered Monday evening, police confirmed. The vehicle was being processed around 5:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle allegedly used to transport a shark stolen from the San Antonio Aquarium.

San Antonio Aquarium

“Once they took [the shark] out, they put it in some kind of blanket and went into a secure area of the building. The blanket was wet. You could still see the water running off it... Employees witnessed the actual fact inside the employee area, and an employee followed them out and tried to get to look into the stroller that was dripping water. [The suspects] didn't stop, and they left," Salvaggio said.

The shark was recovered Monday night and seems to be unharmed, according to Covino. He said the thieves were trying to sell the animal on Facebook.

"I guess it's pretty hardy animal, but we’re putting it in quarantine to see how it does," he said.

