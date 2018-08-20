Social Security card and statement

Getty Images

Most people who get retirement benefits from Social Security get the bulk of their income from their monthly benefits. Because they don't have many other sources of money to pay for living expenses, the annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) that Social Security gives participants every January play a vital role in helping people make ends meet – especially as the expenses they have to pay inexorably rise.

Over the past decade, Social Security has been pretty stingy in the COLAs it gives to retirees. But 2019 could be different. Early indications suggest Social Security benefits could go up by a greater amount than retirees and other participants have seen since 2012.

Social Security calculates each year's COLA by looking at the Consumer Price Index from July through September and comparing it to the previous year's levels. So far, only the July figure is available, but if that reading were to stay flat in August and September, it would give retirees a 2.7 percent increase come January. If price levels rise this month and the next, then it's conceivable the COLA could reach 3 percent.

The trade-off, of course, is the same rising levels of inflation that produce larger increases to Social Security benefits also end up forcing recipients to pay more for the essential goods that they need. But when the costs of the things that you need as an older American always seem to go up regardless of what government inflation figures say – especially in areas such as health care – then getting a boost to your Social Security is at least a bit of a consolation.

More: Could more trillion-dollar stocks be right around the corner? A Foolish Take

More: What does Indra Nooyi's move means for women in corporate America? A Foolish Take

More: What are the world's Top 5 video game markets? A Foolish Take

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their 10 top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Aug. 6, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com