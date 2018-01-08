A collection of Sonos wireless speaker and audio products. The Santa Barbara, California company is set to go public.

Sonos

Speaker company Sonos is not only kicking off its initial public offering on Nasdaq Thursday, but also ringing in with a new opening and closing bell for the stock exchange.

When Sonos decided to take its public listing to Nasdaq, the team at the Santa Barbara, California-based company wanted to do something special, with sound at its core. They approached the exchange with an idea to reinvent its bell sound.

Nasdaq has occasionally tweaked the sound of the bell that signals the start and end of daily trading since it opened the Times Square market site in 2000. But this is the first reworking of the bell.

Sonos' move to the exchange was timely as Nasdaq had adopted a new theme of "Rewrite Tomorrow" in December 2017. "We thought it was a great time to refresh the sound and when you have a great partner like Sonos, it's a terrific opportunity," said Nelson Griggs, president of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

So music producer Giles Martin, who is the sound experience leader at Sonos, and film sound engineer Chris Jenkins ("Mad Max"), who had recently joined Sonos' industry panel of sound gurus, began experimenting with creating a unique new bell sound.

"I had this crazy idea about making a bell sound without using any bells," said Martin, who worked with Jenkins on sound for the documentary "Eight Days A Week: The Beatles Touring Years."

Martin recalled for Jenkins how his father George Martin, who produced most of the Beatles work, having a friend who could make a gong sound with a grand piano “by blending frequencies of certain notes. You need four hands to play it," Martin said. "That was kind of inspiration behind (the new Nasdaq bell sound).”

At Abbey Road Studios in London, Martin began playing with the sound of coins and glassware. Meanwhile, Jenkins — while working in his L.A. office — heard one of several Tibetan bowls he owned continue to reverberate after his dog would bark. The sound, he says, "gets to your soul."

Even though they had those core ingredients — the resonating Tibetan bowl, glass sounds, and coins spinning and jingling — the sound designers were not done. "You need to make a sound that isn’t irritating and we want it have a legacy," Martin said.

"It has to be a really provocative sound that would make people sit up and pay attention and say, ‘OK, let’s go to work’,” Jenkins says in a short video Sonos produced about the project.



Eventually, 100 sounds were incorporated — all organically created, not synthesized. "Everything was hit or bashed," Martin said.

The resulting ring is a good fit for Nasdaq, he says, because "you think of people cheering and clinking glasses together."

Adds Griggs: "It has just an inspiring sound quality to it. ... Sonos really delivered something unique and special."

