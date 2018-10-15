Southwest paints Boeing 737 for animated Disney-Pixar movie

Passengers traveling from Washington Dulles and Newark airports shouldn't count on Southwest Airlines for nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale anymore.

The airline is cutting two routes to the South Florida hub beginning April 8, a Southwest spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY.

Southwest currently operates one nonstop flight per day from Dulles to Fort Lauderdale and up to two per day from Newark, according to the airline's flight schedule.

"Our network decisions are based on a variety of factors including the demand from travelers," said Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson. "We are always evaluating our service levels and working to ensure we have the flights in place to meet the needs for traveler demands."

On April 7, the last Southwest flight from Dulles to Fort Lauderdale will depart at 10:55 p.m., and the last flight from Newark to Fort Lauderdale will depart at 8:25 p.m.

After the first week of April, flyers will need an alternative route. Instead of Fort Lauderdale, Dulles fliers can catch a Southwest flight to West Palm Beach instead - about 50 miles from the Fort Lauderdale airport. Newark flyers can catch a plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, which is about 30 miles from the Newark airport.

Southwest also offers connecting service to Fort Lauderdale from both Newark and Dulles.

