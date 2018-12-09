Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes

Spirit Airlines is adding a new international destination, saying it will begin flying to the Colombian city of Cali this winter.

The carrier will fly to the city from its hub in Fort Lauderdale, launching daily round-trip service on Dec. 20.

Cali will become the 68th city in Spirit’s route network and its fifth in Colombia. Spirit’s other Colombian destinations are Cartagena, Bogotá, Medellín, and Armenia.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Spirit Airlines: Major Orlando expansion is 'huge deal'

“Spirit is excited to grow once again in the beautiful country of Colombia,” Mark Kopczak, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning, said in a statement. “After starting service there more than a decade ago, we continue to see amazing demand by our guests wishing to visit family and friends or enjoy a vacation full of culture and cuisine. Cali will be yet another option to keep loved ones connected and provide added convenience to our guests.”

Spirit says its Cali customers will be able to connect via Fort Lauderdale to or from “dozens” of the airline’s U.S. destinations.

MORE: U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe

U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos

Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.

Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com