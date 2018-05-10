“Venom” distances itself from other superhero films – since Tom Hardy’s parasite-ridden title antihero’s a bit sadistic and eats people when hungry – but it’s not different enough to eschew the genre’s oh-so-popular end-credit scenes.

There are actually two very different epilogues that are added on to “Venom,” which pit investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) – plus the carnivorous alien symbiote that made a home inside him, though does give him some sweet superpowers – against villainous tech billionaire Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). That dude, a host for the symbiote called Riot, wants to meld man and extra-terrestrial to create a higher species.

SPOILER ALERT! We're discussing plot points integral to the end of "Venom," so beware if you haven’t seen it yet.

THIS IS YOUR FINAL WARNING. (And also a fine time for a GIF showing Hardy freaking out in an MRI machine.)

Let’s get into them:

Psychopathic killer Carnage is one of Venom's chief supervillains in the comic books.

MARVEL COMICS

What’s Woody Harrelson doing here?

The first scene ties into a line Brock says near the end to his ex-girlfriend Anne (Michelle Williams), whom his more Venom-ous side vows to win back. Having gotten his journalism career going again after defeating Drake/Riot, Brock tells Anne that he scored “the interview of a lifetime.” And it pays off in a sequence where Brock drives his motorcycle to San Quentin for a meeting with serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Harrelson wearing a wacky red-haired perm a la Annie – the little moppet of musical fame, not Brock’s love interest. (Fun fact: Harrelson starred in “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 horror comedy “Zombieland.”)

Kasady wonders if Brock’s there to find out about his “Dada-ist patterns of arterial spray” but also bears a warning: “When I get out of here, there’s gonna be carnage.” It’s a not-very-subtle hint to Kasady’s comic-book counterpart, who’s possessed by a symbiote and becomes the crimson-colored psychopath Carnage. So while “Venom” may not be a part of the other Marvel movies yet, at least the sequel has a villain already.

With Spider-senses buzzing, Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) team up in the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Spider-Man shows up! (Though maybe not the one you expect.)

Venom is inextricably linked to Spidey, but while the movie doesn’t have Tom Holland, it does offer up a couple web-swinging heroes. Before the credits, a comic panel with words “Meanwhile in another universe” launches a teaser for the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (in theaters Dec. 14) that features Spideys from alternate dimensions, Peter Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

In the scene, Miles tussles with bad guy Prowler through New York city and ends up at the grave site of his hero Peter Parker. Dead in this world, Miles is shocked to find a Peter in the snow who’s knocked out but alive, and before he can figure out what’s happening, the police show up and spark another comedically toned, action-packed chase with Miles webbed to unconscious Peter. The two heroes wind up flat on the street in front of a crowd, with Miles wearily asking bystanders to lend a hand and everyone just walking by them. “Thanks, New York,” he groans.

