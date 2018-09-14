Gene J. Puskar, AP

You and a co-worker need an extra caffeine jolt this afternoon? You are in luck, as Starbucks has one of its happy hours kicking in at 3 p.m.

The deal? Buy any grande or larger handcrafted hot or cold espresso beverage and get one free between 3 p.m. and closing time at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

To get the deal, you must be a member of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. This Happy Hour offer has been loaded to Starbucks Rewards members accounts and non-members can sign up for a code at https://happyhour.starbucks.com.

Starbucks first began its Happy Hour program in 2010. Earlier this year, the retailer shuttered its buy one, get one free Frappuccino happy hour but brought back the Happy Hour a few months later, integrating the loyalty program.

More: Best September deals: Your guide to the month's freebies and bargains

More: Starbucks brews a greener plan for 10,000 environmentally friendly stores

The Happy Hour offers happen at different times and can vary, so the Rewards program helps customers know when they are happening.

"This shift in Happy Hour is just one example of how we can further establish, strengthen and develop digital relationships with our customers," Starbucks chief strategy officer Matt Ryan said at the time.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com