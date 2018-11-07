WASHINGTON – A super PAC allied with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is raking in cash to try to prevent a Democratic takeover of the House in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced $51 million in donations in the quarter ended June 30. More than half of the donations, $30 million, came from Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, according to CLF.

The haul is more than the group brought in all of 2016. This same quarter in 2016 the PAC's donors gave just $4.6 million.

With this quarter’s infusion, the GOP super PAC will have $71 million cash on hand, according to CLF. That money will help them as they face an energized Democratic base determined to flip the House.

Corry Bliss, the leadership fund's executive director, said the PAC has already reserved more than $60 million in advertising this fall.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats in order to take control of the House.

