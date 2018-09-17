WASHINGTON – Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, locked in a competitive race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke, is using an unusual tactic to get voters to read his fundraising solicitations.

It's a mailer that purports to be a Travis County "summons" that must be opened "immediately."

Austin, Texas, resident Sean Owen said one landed in the mailbox of his 88-year-old grandmother, and he was none too happy about it.

"Shame on you," he wrote on Twitter. "That's one more @BetoORourke voter."

Received this for my 88-year-old grandma. Says it's a summons from Travis County, but is actually asking for money for @tedcruz . Did your campaign authorize this? Is this even legal? Shame on you. That's one more @BetoORourke voter. pic.twitter.com/NcFoOCvjFj — Sean Owen (@sean_r_owen) September 16, 2018

A Cruz campaign official did not respond immediately to a USA TODAY inquiry Monday, but unnamed Cruz aide told "Newsweek" that the campaign had received only a few complaints about the mailer.

Cruz's move is legal, experts say. U.S. election law bars people from impersonating candidates, but it doesn't prohibit candidates from enticing voters to open a piece of official-looking mail.

And because "Ted Cruz for Senate 2018" appears on the third line of the return address, Cruz's campaign has complied with disclaimer rules required by Federal Election Commission or FEC.

"These Cruz campaign mailers are slimy but seemingly legal," said Paul Ryan, a top lawyer with the watchdog group Common Cause. "The FEC has long held that an accurate 'paid for by' disclaimer on a candidate communication is a complete defense against any allegation of fraudulent misrepresentation."

