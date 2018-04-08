Ted Cruz speaks with supporters at a conservative gathering in Austin on Aug. 4, 2018.

John C. Moritz/USA Today Network

AUSTIN — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Saturday the polls showing him in a single-digit race with El Paso Democrat Beto O'Rourke should not be discounted even though Texas has been solidly in the Republican column for more than a generation.

"We do have a real race and we are taking it deadly serious," Cruz told a gathering of conservatives in Texas' capital city.

Seeking his second six-year term, Cruz added urgency to his longstanding battle cry that Democrats in the 2018 mid-term elections are extraordinarily motivated, in large part because of their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump.

"The left is howling from the mountaintop," Cruz told conservative blogger and radio personality Erick Erickson at a conference called The Resurgent Gathering.

More: Beto O'Rourke pulls within 2 points of Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race, poll finds

More: Ted Cruz wants five debates with Beto O'Rourke in Texas US Senate race

More: What you need to know about the Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke race for U.S. Senate seat in Texas

The two polls mentioned by Cruz were released Thursday by Quinnipiac University and the Texas Lyceum. The Lyceum Poll showed Cruz and O'Rourke separated by 2 percentage point while all of the other statewide Republican incumbents comfortably ahead of their Democratic challengers.

Texas Senate Race 2018: Ted Cruz

The Quinnipiac Poll also showed a narrow Cruz lead, though the margin was 6 points.

O'Rourke, meawhile, planned to spend much of the weekend on the road. According to his campaign, he had an event scheduled in Del Rio on Saturday and planned town hall-style meetings in Kerrville, Johnson City and San Antonio.

Cruz 's Austin event was briefly disrupted by a sign-carrying protester who shouted "You're a coward, Ted." He was led from the room by security as he chanted "Beto, Beto."

Cruz shrugged of the matter, suggesting it was more cowardice to simply chant slogans than engage in debate.

The senator also acknowledged that he'll likely be outraised and outspent by his Democratic challenger.

According to the most recent figures available, O’Rourke has raised more than $23 million so far. Cruz and his fundraising political action committees raised more than $17.5 million.

Cruz said despite O'Rourke's energized campaign, Texas remains reliably conservative.

The challenge, he said, is getting his voters to show up Nov. 6.

"The danger is not a bunch of conservatives voting Democrat," he said. "The danger is they stay home."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at John.Moritz@caller.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com