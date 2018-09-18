Elon Musk: Tech pioneer

Federal prosecutors are reportedly conducting a criminal investigation of Tesla after CEO Elon Musk's short-lived campaign to take the company private.

The U.S. Justice Department launched the probe after Musk stunned investors in August by tweeting that he had "funding secured" to turn the electric vehicle maker into a private company, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The move comes as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also reportedly investigating the company for potential civil violations.

Almost immediately after Musk's unexpected series of tweets suggesting that Tesla was poised to go private at $420 per share, market observers began questioning whether the proposal was as solid as Musk had suggested.

Soon thereafter, he defended his proposal, saying that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had effectively offered to finance the deal.

But later in August, Musk abandoned the bid, saying his financial advisers had decided it wasn't a worthwhile effort and would have unintended consequences. Tesla will stay public.

Bloomberg said the investigation centers on the possibility of "fraud." Federal authorities can crack down on companies or investors who intentionally mislead investors.

The apparent criminal probe compounds Tesla's troubles during a crucial period as it seeks to ramp up production of its Model 3 electric car.

But the ripple effects of Musk's dalliance with going private have contributed to increasingly sour sentiment regarding Tesla's prospects.

The company's stock has lost more than a quarter of its value since his initial tweet. And Musk's judgment has come under question after the tweets and a subsequent appearance on a national podcast in which he apparently smoked marijuana.

Tesla shares were down 3.6 percent to $284.20 shortly after noon Tuesday.

Representatives for Tesla and the Justice Department were not immediately available to comment.

The SEC declined to comment.

