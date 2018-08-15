Tesla shares fell Wednesday after reports a federal regulator had issued a subpoena to the electric car company as the firm copes with communications by CEO Elon Musk over the possibility of taking the company private.

The stock closed nearly 2.6% lower at $338.69 a share, shedding some recent gains.

The decline came after The New York Times reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission had subpoenaed Tesla, citing an unidentified person familiar with the investigation.

Fox Business, which first reported the development, said the SEC's San Francisco office sent subpoenas to Tesla about the privatization plan and Musk's actions as the Wall Street regulator tries to determine whether the company's billionaire founder intended to mislead investors.

The SEC and Tesla declined to comment on the reports.

Musk startled Tesla shareholders and Wall Street with an August 7th tweet that said he was "considering taking Tesla private" and had "funding secured" to complete a privatization deal at a share price of $420.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

In subsequent days, Musk issued additional statements amid widespread questioning about the accuracy of the tweet — which spurred a rally in the price of Tesla shares and boosted the value of the chief executive's personal stake.

Moreover, Musk tweeted about the issue while Tesla's shares were being traded, an unusual action for the chief executive of a publicly-traded company that is subject to SEC regulation.

In a Monday blog post on Tesla's corporate website, Musk disclosed that he had held discussions with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund during the past two years about taking the company private. The Saudi fund has acquired nearly 5 percent of Tesla by accumulating shares on the open market.

Such a deal would require the approval of Tesla's board and a majority of its shareholders and would represent one of the largest corporate privatizations in history.

Musk wrote that he came away from a July 31 meeting with the managing director of the Saudi fund "with no question that a deal ... could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving. This is why I referred to 'funding secured' in the August 7th announcement."

However, public speculation about the accuracy of Musk's initial tweet has continued to swirl, even as Tesla's board formed an independent committee to assess the possibility of going private.

