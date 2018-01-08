Tesla, fighting to boost production while narrowing its continuing losses, said Wednesday that it lost $742.7 million in the second quarter, down from the previous quarter but substantially more than in the same quarter a year ago.

The automaker said it was able to meet its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 electric cars per week over several weeks and it isn't going to stop there.

"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can," the company said in its letter to investors for the quarter ended June 30.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com