An army doctor who stayed with a trapped soccer team in a flooded cave in northern Thailand shared terrifying details about the boys' attempts to escape before they were rescued.

Lieutenant Colonel Pak Loharachun said in a post on Facebook that the boys, ages 11 to 17, used rock fragments to dig into the cave wall every day, despite not having anything to eat. Incredibly, they managed to dig a 16-foot hole, he said.

The army doctor also praised their 25-year-old coach Ekapol Chanthawong, who he said constantly thought of the boys' wellbeing before his own.

"I saw from the first day that Ek waited for the boys to satisfy their hunger first. He gave his meal to the young," he said in the post.

The boys are on track to leave the hospital on Wednesday, according to their doctors in the city of Chiang Rai .

“All of the 13 people, their physical bodies are strong and fit," Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn told reporters Saturday. "Regarding infections, through the medical evaluations in the first days there may be some of them that had minor pneumonia, but now all is cleared, no fever."

