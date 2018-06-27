The weirdest Amazon Prime Day deals

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, people are rushing to buy some pretty awesome items for some pretty awesome prices.

But there's also a lot of junk out there that you might miss if you're not looking close enough and that's where we come in.

While my co-workers were busy searching Amazon for the BEST deals, I scoured Amazon for some of the weirdest deals on Prime Day. Some have already come and gone, so you'll have to pay full price but some are ready and waiting to be grabbed. Let's get weird.

1. An under-desk treadmill to burn calories at work

Who needs the gym when you can be the person in the office who's walking on a treadmill at 11:15 a.m.? "Hey Jerry, you have those files?" "Yeah I'll bring them over to you once I break three miles!"

Get the LifeSpan TR1200-DT3 Under Desk Treadmill on Amazon for $1,499.99

2. Emoji and food beach blankets to be that person on the beach

If you want to sit on an avocado emoji on the beach, feel free but you may be sitting alone.

Get the Big Mouth Emoji Beach Blankets on Amazon for $14.99

3. Body tattoo stickers to scare your parents

Tattoos are awesome, but scaring your parents with fake ones is even better and you can get them for cheap now.

Get the Konsait Temporary Tattoo kit on Amazon for $13.59

4. This inflatable snorkling jacket for all the times you visit the coral reef

You never know when you're going to need your trusted snorkling jacket, so deflate it for easy transportation.

Get the Faxpot Snorkling Vest on Amazon for $12.79

5. A neck pillow/scarf thing that makes no sense

If you're looking to fall asleep standing up, this is for you. All it needs is a drool-catcher.

Get the Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow on Amazon for $20.98

6. Card game about squirrels

Who doesn't want a card game about collecting acorns that was over 50-percent off? This deal has unfortunately ended, though.

Get the S'Quarrels: The Game of Absolute Nuts on Amazon for $11.63

7. These gloves for pet grooming (and petting)

You can pet your pet while grooming it with these gloves that we swear weren't Spiderman's and you could've done it for over 60-percent less than normal, but now the deal is over.

Get the Pat Your Pet Pet Grooming Gloves on Amazon for $26.90

8. Silicone wedding rings to get you out of (or into) the doghouse

This THREE-PACK was on sale for significant others who are only going to dig themselves a deeper hole with each ring they go through.

Get the Rinfit Silicone Wedding ring for Men on Amazon for $14.99

9. This brain oil to keep you sharp

We found the brain octane oil for pure extra energy and focus, but we couldn't find the windshield wiper fluid eye drops or the muffler... eh we'll stop there since it's not on sale anyway.

Get the Bulletproof Brain Octane Oil on Amazon for $23.39

10. A slime supply kit for old Nickelodeon fans

Whether you want to re-live "Slime Time Live" or just entertain kids for an afternoon, if you're looking for slime on Amazon, you would've found it, though the deal is done.

Get the JVIGUE Slime Kit on Amazon for $16.99

