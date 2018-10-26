— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

For whatever reason, shopping for college students is almost always incredibly difficult. I mean, you were that age too at some point, so it should be easy, right? But alas, they’re interested in trends that haven't reached the rest of the world yet, which makes picking out a gift they'll really love pretty tricky.

Don’t worry, though, because we have a list of both practical and fun gifts that the undergrad on your list will actually use. From the freshman to the student abroad to the one in their first apartment, we’ve got you covered. These are the best gifts for college students of 2018, according to Reviewed:

1. For the student facing a harsh winter: Fashionable, sturdy boots

Best gifts for college students 2018: Sorel Boots and Bean Boots

Sorel / L.L.Bean

Classes don’t stop just because there’s snow on the ground, and if your loved one attends school in the Midwest or New England, they can expect to trudge through 14 inches of snow to get to English 101. To protect their feet from the cold, get them a nice pair of insulated, waterproof boots. Sorel boots are stylish and insulated to keep toes toasty tastefully, and L.L.Bean's iconic Bean Boots are perfect for sloshing through snow and rain while still staying comforatble enough for class.

2. For the active student: The best fitness tracker yet

How much do they move on campus? Really?

Fitbit

A fitness tracker makes a great gift, whether your recipient is trying to avoid the Freshman 15 or just wants to see how many steps they’re actually taking to and from class each day. In college, I absolutely loved my OG Fitbit Flex and had days when I nearly hit 30,000 steps while living in the furthest dorm from campus. This year, we recommend the Fitbit Charge 3, which is the upgraded version of the best fitness tracker we’ve ever tested. We especially love that it’s waterproof and has an upgraded battery life, making it our top choice for your active student.

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 at Amazon for $149.95

3. For the student with zero cooking skills: A cookbook for hangover food

Best gifts for college students 2018: The Hungover Cookbook

Amazon

We get it. Sometimes a fun night out leads to an excruciatingly painful morning. For that, students are going to need a little help mustering up the energy to cook. The Hungover Cookbook comes with a hilarious quiz to determine how hungover the reader actually is and then matches them with simple and equally hilarious recipes like the Elvis Presley sandwich and a Bloody Mary that will surely help them recover.

Get The Hungover Cookbook at Amazon for $8.50

4. For the student who needs to focus: The best wireless earbuds and noise-canceling headphones

Best gifts for college students 2018: Apple AirPods and Bose QuiteComfort 35 Headphones

Reviewed

Music is a great distraction for the walk to class and for zoning into a long study section. But to truly plug in, your student is going to need an amazing pair of headphones. Apple AirPods are our favorite true wireless headphones and they’re quite trendy with even better sound than your typical Apple headphones, but have the same classic look.

But if complete sound blockage sounds better, we recommend the Bose QuietComfort 35, which are the best noise canceling headphones we’ve ever tested. They’re comfortable and keep the rest of the world out, so students can (hopefully) crank out that late-night paper and be prepared for all their exams.

5. For the student who likes to party: A great portable speaker

Best gifts for college students 2018: JBL Flip 3

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

No proper party is complete without music. A portable Bluetooth speaker is what every student needs so they can bring the jams from their dorm rooms to their friend’s apartment and even on spring break. The JBL Flip 3 has a nice sound and it’s splashproof, so you don’t have to worry about ruining it at the beach or from a spill. It’s also the best portable speaker under $100 we’ve ever tested.

Get the JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $69.99

6. For the student who needs a quick caffeine boost: The best pod coffee maker

Best gifts for college students 2018: Keurig K575

Keurig

Coffee is expensive and students don’t always have time to make it to a coffee shop before their 8 a.m. classes. But with a Keurig, they can easily and cheaply (compared to Starbucks, at least) make a cup of coffee in their dorm room in less than a minute. The Keurig K575 is easy to use and makes the quickest cup of coffee of all the single pod coffee makers. Be sure to start them off with a few pods and a travel mug, too.

Get the Keurig K575 Single Serve Pod Coffee Maker at Amazon for $159.99

7. For the student without a meal plan: The most popular pressure cooker

Best gifts for college students 2018: Instant Pot

Instant Pot

Once a student moves into an apartment off-campus and no longer relies on a meal plan, they'll need to start cooking their own meals. But between juggling classes, clubs, and a social life, it's often much easier to resort to Domino's. Save them and their wallet by getting them a pressure cooker, which can cook things like butternut squash risotto and easy spaghetti super quickly. Plus, if they have a lot of roommates, they can whip something up when the oven and stove are occupied or make a big batch to feed the whole house.

The Instant Pot is the most popular model out there, but when we tested all the best pressure cookers, the Crock-Pot Multicooker did just as well and is often cheaper if you're shopping on a budget.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $81.08

8. For the student who's picky: An Amazon gift card

Best gifts for college students 2018: Amazon Gift Card

Amazon

We get it. Shopping for college students is hard and sometimes you really don’t know what they want. Get them an Amazon gift card so they can order whatever their heart desires. They’ll definitely appreciate that they can get the snacks, supplies, and tech products that you never would have known they needed. Remember: It’s the thought that counts!

Get the Amazon.com Gift Card at Amazon for $50

9. For the student who needs to stay hydrated: A statement water bottle

Best gifts for college students 2018: S'well Water Bottle

S'well

Forgetting to drink water throughout the day while running from class to class is easy in college. That’s why students should come prepared with a S’well, which is one of the best water bottles we’ve ever tested. The S’well comes in plenty of gorgeous patterns and will actually keep water cold throughout the day thanks to its insulated stainless steel material. I mean, who wouldn’t feel trendy with a marbled water bottle?

Get the S’well 17 oz Water Bottle at S’well for $35

10. For the student who’s always busy: The best portable charger

Best gifts for college students 2018: RavPower Portable Charger

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

Between going to class, attending club meetings, and getting dinner with friends, the last thing students want to worry about is if their phone battery will last them the entire day and night. So they don’t have to go looking for the nearest outlet in the middle of class, arm them with this portable charger from RavPower, which is our favorite battery pack. It can charge a smartphone multiple times, has two USB ports, and is slim enough to fit into a backpack or even a pocket.

Get the RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh Portable Charger at Amazon for $53.99

11. For the student who loves to snack: A microwave popcorn maker

Best gifts for college students 2018: Colonel Popper

Colonel Popper

Popcorn is the perfect healthy snack and it's an easy way to satisfy those late night munchies. College students can easily stick a bag in the microwave, but if they’re a true snacker (or just prefer to eat as healthy as possible), they’ll want to make their own. This popcorn maker is super fun and allows students to choose their serving size and how much butter and seasoning is going on it—as long as they have plenty of popcorn kernels stocked up.

Get the Colonel Popper Microwave Popcorn Popper Maker at Amazon for $13.45

12. For the student who loves to play: A fun game that goes anywhere

Best gifts for college students 2018: Spikeball

Spikeball

Give you student a reason to leave their dorm room and go outside with Spikeball. This unusual game is kind of like volleyball, except you’re hitting the ball on a net that’s on the ground. Trust me, it’s both challenging and fun. It’s the perfect game to bring out on the quad or to a tailgate for a quick competition.

Get Spikeball at Amazon for $59.99

13. For the student who’s studying abroad: The best checked luggage

Best gifts for college students 2018: Away Suitcase

Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy

If you're shopping for a student who’s about to be whisked away on a semester abroad is going to want the trendiest suitcase on social media. The Large Away Suitcase is the best hard-sided suitcase we’ve ever tested because not only is it completely Instagramable, but it also has plenty of packing space and a charging port for your phone. If the large is too big, Away also makes carry-ons that are great for quick getaways, such as when your student goes country hopping for the weekend.

Get the Large Away Suitcase at Away for $295

14. For the student who's always cold: A thick, warm sweater

Best gifts for college students 2018: Patagonia Better Sweater

Patagonia

There’s something about college that just screams students in Patagonia layers. Not only are the thick, outdoorsy clothes cozy for cold lecture halls, but they're also always in fashion. The quarter zip is a classic look that will make students put together when they’re rushing out the door.

15. For the student who misses home: Candles that smell like home

Best gifts for college students 2018: Homesick Candles

Homesick Candles

Whether they’re at school across the country or down the road, college students always get a bit homesick no matter what they tell you. To remind them of home, get them a candle that actually smells like their hometown. These Homesick Candles have scent profiles of different states so they can be reminded of the peaches and barbecues of North Carolina or enjoy the smells of apple-picking in Massachusetts.

Get the Homesick Candles at UncommonGoods for $30

16. For the student who loves makeup: Our favorite beauty subscription box

Best gifts for college students 2018: Play by Sephora

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If your student loves trying out new makeup products, they’re going to love Play! by Sephora. It’s the best beauty subscription service we’ve ever tested because it delivers high-quality samples of the store's best-selling brands that are curated to the subscriber's makeup preferences. Plus, who doesn’t feel special whenever they get a package in the mail?

Get Sephora Play! Beauty Subscription Box at Sephora for $10

17. For the student who likes hanging around: A portable hammock

Best gifts for college students 2018: ENO Hammock

ENO

Picture a generic college campus, and a students hanging around on the grass and in hammocks might comes to mind. Students will love getting an ENO hammock and be able to lounge around on the quad without laying on the grass. It’s easy to hang up for a no-struggle study sesh in the trees, and it's just as easy to pack away if they doze off and are late for class.

Get the ENO DoubleNest Hammock at Amazon for $69.95

18. For the tea-drinking student: The best electric kettle

Best gifts for college students 2018: Cuisinart Electric Kettle

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

A cozy night in isn’t complete without a warm cup of tea. If your student loves tea but doesn’t have a stove or microwave to boil water, they’re going to want an electric kettle. Believe me, heating up water in the microwave is for peasants and you just end up burning your hand on the mug. Plus, there's nothing worse than waiting for a dormmate to finish burning their popcorn just to heat water.

Cuisinart makes our favorite electric kettle, and we love that it boils water really fast and lets you choose the temperature to boil the water to. Pretty neat and perfect for a dorm room.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle at Amazon for $69.90

19. For the student who loves movies: The best way to stream

Best gifts for college students 2018: Roku Ultra

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

Netflix in bed is always nice, but it’s more entertaining when you can watch it on a TV screen instead of a laptop or phone. With a Roku Ultra, the best streaming device we’ve ever tested, students can upgrade whatever old TV they brought with them to college so they can watch Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and basically anything else. It’ll transform their dorm room into the best space for a movie night.

Get the Roku Ultra at Amazon for $89

20. For the photography student: An easy way to print your best shots

Best gifts for college students 2018: Prynt Pocket

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Everyone takes a ton of pictures for social media these days, especially students. But even if pictures don’t make it to Instagram, they still deserve to be printed out. The Prynt Pocket makes it easy to print out photos straight from your phone, which is why it’s our favorite portable photo printer. Students can use it to print out some squad photos to decorate their rooms or quickly print out images for a school project.

Get the Prynt Pocket at Amazon for $119.50

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com