45 can't-miss deals from the epic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! If you’re not familiar with this amazing time period of deals, let me explain it to you in three words: Fashion's Black Friday. AKA my favorite holiday.

Every year in July, I look forward to Nordstrom's annual sale because many things I know I will end up buying anyway are available for a discounted price. Everything from shoes to bags to jeans to home décor become slightly cheaper and it's glorious.

As a proud Nordstrom cardholder, I had access to the pre-sale, which ran from July 12th to July 19th, and although my bank account would say otherwise, I did very well for myself. The deals became available to the public on Friday July 20th and they run through Sunday August 5th. But don’t wait to get your hands on these prices. The best things are guaranteed to sell out. In fact, many of my favorite deals already have.

After browsing almost every single deal available this year (online and in store) for DAYS, I put together a list of some of the best deals I could find that are still available. Here are this year’s best picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Deals for Women

1. High-waisted jeans

Jeans

Nordstrom

During the pre-sale, I got my hands on my favorite jeans from Madewell in black for $84.90. It was a victory, as I would have purchased them for $128 after the sale. Unfortunately, these gems sold out already, BUT Khloe Kardashian’s brand of jeans Good American are still available. While shopping the sale in store, I tried on these jeans and I LOVED them. They are high-waisted and comfortable. I recommend.

Get the Good American Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans for $99.90 ($149 after sale)

2. Leggings

Leggings

Nordstrom

You can never go wrong with a new pair of yoga pants, right? Nordstrom’s athletic/athleisure (that decision is up to you) brand of leggings always go on sale during the anniversary sale, and if you don’t pick one of these bad boys up, that’s on you. My picks this year are high-waisted Zella leggings - cropped and pants.The pants have 3,800 4.5 star reviews (wow). I also threw in Spanx faux leather leggings because the people love them (1,200 4.5 star reviews say so), and fall is off in the distance calling for this chic look.

Get Zella Live In High Waist Leggings for $35.90 ($54 after sale)

Get Zella Meditate High Waist Crop Leggings for $35.90 ($55 after sale)

Get Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $64.90 ($98 after sale)

3. A cardigan

Cardigans

Nordstrom

How can you not love a good cardigan? The best-selling Barefoot Dreams cardigan already sold out (I am having buyer’s remorse of not purchasing this thing), but Nordstrom’s BP. has a cardigan that’s much cheaper. I actually own this cardigan and love it. I wore it all the time last fall and winter.

Get the BP. Stitch Curve Hem Cardigan for $31.90 ($49 after sale)

4. Long sleeve tops

Sweaters

Nordstrom

I know, I know. It’s so hard to shop for fall and winter when it’s 80+ degrees outside and you’re in beach mode. But oversized sweater season is upon us, my friends, and your body is probably ready. You’ll need this stuff soon, so you might as well buy it before it goes up in price. This year, I bought the BP. Balloon Sleeve Sweater in red and I am obsessed. It looks better on than it does online. I also bought the Gibson Fleece Tunic in the beautiful blue color—and it came in petite. A win for all.

Get the BP. Balloon Sleeve Sweater for $31.90 ($49 after sale)

Get the Gibson Cozy Fleece Tunic for $39.90 ($60 after sale)

5. The comfiest button-down flannel

Rails Flannel

Nordstrom

Rails shirts are so soft and comfortable. I became a believer after renting one of these shirts via Rent the Runway. Now, I want to live in one of them. You will too.

Get the Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt for $104.90 ($158 after sale)

6. Short sleeve tops

T-Shirts

Nordstrom

Short sleeve tops are essential for all seasons. Wear them in winter with a cardigan and wear them in summer with shorts. This year, I found a Trouve top in store that I fell in love with. Never would have chosen it online, but it fit my curvy frame so well, I had to buy it (see below). Then, there’s plain t-shirts. BP.’s t-shirt has a 4-star review from 692 people—and it’s just under $12. Caslon’s t-shirt is a little ‘pricier’ at just under $18, but it has a chest pocket and more 4-star reviews (1,100 to be exact).

Get the Trouve Knot Front Blouse for $45.90 ($69 after sale)

Get the BP. Raw Edge V-Neck Tee for $11.90 ($17 after sale)

Get the Calson Rounded V-Neck Tee for $17.90 ($25 after sale)

7. Nice bras

Natori Bras

Nordstrom

I hate buying bras. There, I said it. But if you have breasts, these things are essential, so we must talk about them. Recently I bought Natori’s Rose Dream Underwire Bra NOT on sale and fell in love with it. Well guess what, my friends? IT’S ON SALE FOR THE ANNIVERSARY. Buy her while she’s hot. I should also mention this bra has 5 stars from 691 reviews, meaning I would be the 692nd person to give this thing 5 stars.

NATORI Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra for $47.90 ($72 after sale)

8. Nice underwear

Underwear

Nordstrom

What do I hate buying more than bras? Underwear! But I have to say, my cheap underwear is not lasting, and adulthood is forcing me to be smarter about what I invest my money in so better quality underwear is becoming a priority on my shopping list (my shopping priorities used to be dresses and skirts—that’s how you know you’re an adult). Hanky Panky undies are super popular, cute, and highly rated—5 stars from 230 reviews. Spanx are also classic. I own the Undie-tectable Lace Hipster Panties (I got them not on sale) and I wear them a lot! They aren’t super tight, but they provide more coverage than regular underwear, and for that reason, I love them.

Get the Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong for $16.90 ($22 after sale) OR buy and save - 4 for $59

Get the Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hipster Panties for $15.90 ($24 after sale)

9. Coats for wintery weather

Winter Coats

Nordstrom

While shopping for sweaters and long sleeve shirts is hard during winter, buying coats is nearly impossible. But you just need to remind yourself—you’re going to NEED this stuff soon. If you know you will need to upgrade to a new winter or rain coat this fall/winter, consider buying now while stuff isn’t as expensive. I love my The North Face waterproof jacket.

Get The North Face ‘Resolve Plus’ Waterproof Jacket for $68 ($99 after sale)

Get the Badgley Mischka Water Repellent Anorak with Stowaway Hood for $99 ($159 after sale)

Get The North Face Apex Bionic Grace Jacket for $169.90 ($230 after sale)

10. Nike sweatpants

Nike Sweatpants

Nordstrom

Nike items are amazing prices at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year, and sweatpants are necessary. Logos are in the process of making a big comeback right now (nice to see you again, 2003), and the Nike logo is a classic one to rock.

Get the Nike Sportswear Rally Jogger Pants for $44.90 ($60 after sale)

11. Nike socks

Nike Socks

Nordstrom

$8.90 for 3 pairs of no-show socks by Nike isn’t bad. Socks always disappear (why? no one knows), so this is arguably the smartest purchase you can make during a sale. Also, if you’re going to wear boots this fall, you’ll need these babies so your socks don’t pop out.

Get the Nike 3-Pack No-Show Socks for $8.90 ($14 after sale)

12. Nike sneakers

Nike Sneakers

Nordstrom

Nike again! These training shoes have 4.5 stars and 62 reviews. If you need a new shoe for fall workouts, consider these.

Get the Nike Free TR8 Training Shoe for $74.90 ($100 after sale)

13. Trendy and comfortable booties

Booties

Nordstrom

Booties are essential for fall—and waterproof booties are even more essential. I have a pair of non-waterproof black booties that I’ve worn almost every day during fall and winter over the past two years, and they get more destroyed every day. Blondo is known for making great waterproof boots, and these ones on sale have a little heel. As for other booties, Frye boots are classic (and almost $100 off—run, don’t walk), and BP. booties are surprisingly great quality (I’ve had the same BP. booties for 7 years—and I still wear them!).

Get the Blondo Nova Waterproof Bootie for $99.90 ($149.95 after sale)

Get the Frye Carly Chelsea Boot for $198 ($297.95 after sale)

Get the BP. Brice Notched Bootie for $79.90 ($119.95 after sale)

14. Sam Edelman sandals

Sam Edelman Heels

Nordstrom

I saw these when I was shopping in store, and I’m pretty sure a bright light shined over these from above with angels singing. Unfortunately, I’m pathetic when it comes to heels, and these are too high for me (I’m a flats-happy women, hear me roar). Sam Edelman is by far my favorite affordable shoe designer, so if you can rock these, enjoy this deal—and also, I am jealous.

Get the Sam Edelman Orlane Sandal for $79.90 ($119.95 after sale)

15. Tory Burch flats

Tory Burch Flats

Nordstrom

As one co-worker described these, ‘iconic.’ That’s exactly what Tory Burch flats are. If you’ve been eyeing Tory flats, or you want new ones, these are almost $100 off right now.

Get the Tory Burch Benton Ballet Flat for $164.90 ($248 after sale)

16. A crossbody bag

Crossbody Bags

Nordstrom

I am a big fan of the crossbody bag. I wear my black crossbody bag almost every day. This classic Kate Spade bag is perfect for everyday use and comes in multiple colors. I also picked out this super fun Rebecca Minkoff bag that I purchased myself. It’s a statement piece, and if you already have a basic crossbody, it’s worth it.

Get the Kate Spade New York Large Oakwood Street Corin Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $165.90 ($248 after sale)

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag for $149 ($225 after sale)

17. A bucket bag

Madewell Bucket Bag

Nordstrom

As the ‘90s continue to run through 2018, bucket bags remain a hot ticket item. I am a big fan of Madewell—especially Madewell bags—and this bucket bag is a beautiful ‘english saddle’ color and a cool, chic, casual style.

Get the Madewell Lafayette Leather Bucket Bag for $129.90 ($198 after sale)

18. A pendant necklace

Pendant Necklace

Nordstrom

A nice necklace for a costume jewelry price that you can wear everyday? Yes, please. With 5-star reviews from 12 people, the numbers will probably grow for this new pendant necklace. I’m intrigued.

Get the Nordstrom Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace for $35.90 ($55 after sale)

19. Mules

Mules

Nordstrom

One style you need to be aware of for fall 2018: Mules. I’m into this for the sole reason that backless shoes mean no blisters. It’s a gift from the fashion gods. These new Steve Madden studded mules have a 5-star review from 10 people. The new Madewell loafer mules have more of a casual look, and the Halogen mules are perfectly plain. There’s mules for everyone!

Get the Steve Madden Trace Studded Mule for $49.90 ($79.95 after sale)

Get the Madewell The Elinor Loafer Mule for $98.90 ($148 after sale)

Get the Halogen Violet Mule for $64.90 ($99.95 after sale)

20. Moisturizers that people LOVE

Moisturizers

Nordstrom

This Kiehl’s moisturizer has a 5-star review from 494 people. That is no joke. And thanks to the anniversary sale, you can see what the hype is all about for less. La Mer, the Beyonce of moisturizers, was on sale too, but that has since sold out. You gotta act fast, people. This sale is no joke!

Get the Kiehl’s Sincle 1851 Jumbo Crème de Corps Bottle with Pump for $52 ($75 after sale)

Deals for the Home

21. An All-Clad 4-quart pot

All-Clad Pot

Nordstrom

As my mom taught me, when All-Clad is on sale, you buy it. I checked with our kitchen expert, and she confirmed this deal on a 4-quart pot is in fact good.

Get the All-Clad 4-Quart Casserole with Lid for $143.90 ($215 after sale)

22. Le Creuset dishes

Le Creuset Dishes

Nordstrom

Like All-Clad, Le Creuset is another aspirational brand that you should consider buying when on sale. Our kitchen expert also confirmed this deal of 2 dishes is good. If you cook side dishes and/or host dinner parties, this could be a big win for you. They also come in red!

Get the Le Creuset Heritage Set of 2 Oval Au Gratin Dishes for $55.90 ($84 after sale)

23. A beautiful cheese board

Cheese Board

Nordstrom

I’m getting married in September and registered for a very similar looking cheese board at Crate and Barrel. While I’m going to keep my cheese board on the registry, I would not be mad if someone bought this one instead (after all, it is cheaper than the one I picked due to the sale). If you’re into cheese boards and hosting friends, this is a must, in my opinion.

Get the Nordstrom at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board for $49.90 ($75 after sale)

24. A corkcicle tumbler to keep your wine cold (and hidden)

Corkcicle

Nordstrom

My co-worker told me about Corkcicle wine tumblers the other day and how trendy they were. Then, I’m shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary sale and I see this. These things are insulated, keep your drinks (wine) cold, and this one is pink. Love.

Get the Corkcicle Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler for $19.90 ($29.95 after sale)

25. A wine rack

Wine Rack

Nordstrom

This wine rack is beautiful (according to both me and our home design expert, Cindy), and the price is amazing. Need.

Get the Nordstrom at Home Wine Rack for $29.90 ($45 after sale)

26. Bath towels

Bath Towels

Nordstrom

4.5 stars from 448 reviews—that says a lot about Nordstrom’s bath towels. Our home expert, Cindy, said these were a great price and worth the money, and that was my cue to add to cart. If you need to upgrade your bath towels, get these while they’re cheaper. If you get a bundle, you’ll save a lot of money.

Nordstrom at Home Hydrocotton Bath Towel for $20.90 ($29 after sale)

27. A cozy plush throw

Plush Throw

Nordstrom

You can never have enough throw blankets in my opinion. This throw from Nordstrom at Home has 5 stars from 638 reviews. I trust the people, and the pictures. How soft does this thing look! I need it!

Get the Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw for $25.90 ($39.50 after sale)

28. A beautiful and stylish bar cart

Bar Cart

Nordstrom

Approved (and swooned over) by our very own design expert, this bar car is an amazing piece.

E2 Concepts Metal Serving Cart for $129.90 ($195 after sale)

29. The best-smelling Capri Blue volcano-scented candle - *SOLD OUT*

Capri Blue Candle

Nordstrom

My favorite smelling candle is the volcano scent by Capri Blue. I buy these not on sale ALL THE TIME, so when you can find this scent on sale, you buy it—for yourself or as a gift.

Get the Capri Blue Signature Jar Candle (Volcano Scent) for $19.90 ($30 after sale)

30. A glass vase

Vase

Nordstrom

A vase with taste. This vase is $15 off, making it Home Goods price worthy. Described as a ‘minimalist’ piece, this vase would be a great addition to any home.

Get the Treasure & Bond Large Glass Vase for $25.90 ($39 after sale)

Deals for Men

31. Quarter Zip Pullovers

Quarter Zips

Nordstrom

My fiance and three brothers are all big fans of the quarter zip pullover. For this year’s sale, you can get Patagonia, The North Face, and Vineyard Vines items for less. The North Face fleece pullover has 5 stars from 818 reviews. The other pullovers are new, so they have no reviews yet, but both are popular—and well-made—brands.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Performance Slim Fit Quarter Zip Jacket for $88.90 ($119 after sale)

Get The North Face ‘TKA 100 Glacier’ Quarter Zip Fleece Pullover for $39.90 ($55 after sale)

Get the Vineyard Vines New Lindenhurst Quarter Zip Pullover for $85.90 ($115 after sale)

32. Dress pants

Dress Pants

Nordstrom

Both of my picks for pants are highly rated on Nordstrom already. The Bonobos are pricier and have 4.5 stars from 192 reviews, and the Nordstrom brand pants have 4 stars from 120 reviews. Take your pick, but if you dress up for work, you can always use new pants, right?

Get the Bonobos ‘Weekday Warriors’ Non-Iron Slim Fit Cotton Chinos for $64.90 ($98 after sale)

Get the Nordstrom Men’s Shop ‘Classic’ Smartcare Relaxed Fit Flat Front Cotton Pants for $38.90 ($59.90 after sale)

33. Dress shirts

Dress Shirts

Nordstrom

Like work pants, you can always always use work shirts if you do dress up for the office. Both of my picks are Nordstrom brand and have 4.5 stars from just about 100 reviews.

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Dress Shirt for $29.90 ($39 after sale)

Nordstrom Men’s Shop Trim Fit Non-Iron Gingham Dress Shirt for $29.90 ($49.50 after sale)

34. A t-shirt for working out

Nike Training T-Shirt

Nordstrom

Like I said above, Nike products are priced well for this year’s anniversary sale. This t-shirt has 5 stars from 56 reviews and comes in many colors.

Get the Nike Hyper Dry Training Tee for $25.90 ($35 after sale)

35. Coats for wintery weather

Winter Coats

Nordstrom

I said this above, but buying coats is hard to do during summer. However, you will need this stuff soon. If you know you will need to upgrade to a new winter or rain coat this fall/winter, consider buying now while stuff isn’t as expensive. This North Face raincoat has 4.5 stars from 349 reviews—and the TriClimate coat has 4.5 stars from 29 reviews. I also picked out a Patagonia jacket because this brand is having a moment in 2018.

Get The North Face ‘All About’ TriClimate Waterproof Hooded 3-in-1 HyVent Jacket for $148.90 ($199.99 after sale)

Get The North Face Venture II Raincoat for $69.90 - $83.90 ($99 - $119 after sale)

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Performance Slim Fit Zip Jacket for $109.90 ($149 after sale)

36. Leather dress shoes

Oxford Shoes

Nordstrom

These oxford shoes have 4.5 stars from 919 reviews. That’s almost 1,000 reviews. That’s huge! While they are pricey, they are well over $100 off and worth it, according to reviewers.

Get the Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford for $279.90 ($425 after sale)

37. Boots

Boots

Nordstrom

My brother has these boots and loves them. The people do too. With 4.5 stars from 222 people, these boots speak for themselves. No, you won’t be able to wear these for a few months, but they are almost $100 off, and you’ll be angry if you realize you want them later on and have to buy them full price.

Get the Red Wing 6 Inch Moc Toe Boot for $186.90 ($280 after sale)

38. Sneakers

Ecco Sneakers

Nordstrom

Another highly rated shoe, these Ecco sneakers are a great find. With 4.5 stars from 198 reviews, these shoes are fashionable and casual.

Get the Ecco Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker for $99.90 ($149.95 after sale)

39. Boxer briefs

Boxer Briefs

Nordstrom

Boxers are something you need—and these 5 star Calvin Kleins are on sale.

Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs for $38.90 ($59.50 after sale)

40. Sperry’s

Sperrys

Nordstrom

Boat shoes are classic. These Sperry’s are a great color and a great price. If you need to upgrade your boat shoes or want to buy them for the first time, you can’t go wrong with Sperry’s.

Get the Sperry Cross Lace Pull-Up Boat Shoe for $66.90 ($99.95 after sale)

41. A suit

Boss Suit

Nordstrom

This one is for the guys who wear suits. Need one for work? Need one for weddings? This one is well $200 off. It’s a great color and has 4.5 stars from 50 reviews.

Get the Boss Huge/Genius Trim Fit Navy Wool Suit for $529.90 ($795 after sale)

42. Socks

Socks

Nordstrom

Socks. One of life’s most important essentials. This 3-pack of Nike socks is something you’d probably buy not on sale, so why not stock up when they are on sale? Just being smart over here.

Get the Nike Dri-FIT 3-Pack Cushioned No-Show Socks for $12.90 ($18 after sale)

43. A leather bag - *SOLD OUT*

Frye Bag

Nordstrom

This leather bag is classic and will last forever, unless you destroy it (but that’s on you).

Get the Frye ‘Logan’ Leather Overnight Bag for $447.90 ($598 after sale)

44. Sweatpants

Polo Sweatpants

Nordstrom

Sweats you can wear at home and out of the home. Polo brand too.

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants for $24.90 ($38 after sale)

45. Cologne

Cologne

Nordstrom

A classic cologne for over $100 off. Get this for yourself or get this as a gift. Either way, you’re winning on the price.

Get the Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio pour Homme Set for $118 ($226 value)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com