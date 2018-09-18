Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')
01 / 32
What are Europe’s biggest airlines? We decided to take a look. There are several data sets that could be used to rank them. Among the options: revenue, fleet size, passengers flown and carrying capacity. We opted to for the latter, going with a ranking based on “available seat miles" (ASMs). ASMs are a standard industry measure that calculates an airline’s carrying capacity by multiplying its number of available seats by the number of miles they fly. With the help of trade publication Airline Weekly, which analyzed of Diio Mi data, we came up with rankings for Europe’s 30-biggest airlines as measured by ASMs for the 12-month period running from July 2017 through June 2018. At the top was German carrier Lufthansa, followed by British Airways and Ryanair.
02 / 32
No. 30: LOT Polish Airlines (11.9 billion ASMs)
03 / 32
No. 29: Brussels Airlines (12.9 billion ASMs)
04 / 32
No. 28 Jet2.com (14.6 billion ASMs)
05 / 32
No. 27 S7 Airlines (16.7 billion ASMs)
06 / 32
No. 26: Austrian Airlines (16.9 billion ASMs)
07 / 32
No. 25: Aer Lingus (17.6 billion ASMs)
08 / 32
No. 24: Thomas Cook (18.1 billion ASMs)
09 / 32
No. 23: Air Europa (19.7 billion)
10 / 32
No. 22 Pegasus Airlines (20.01 billion ASMs)
11 / 32
No. 21: Eurowings (20.46 billion ASMs)
12 / 32
No. 20: Condor (20.51 billion ASMs)
13 / 32
No. 20: Vueling Airlines (22.7 billion ASMs)
14 / 32
No. 18: Finnair (25.45 billion ASMs)
15 / 32
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
16 / 32
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
17 / 32
No. 16: TAP Air Portugal (28.7 billion ASMs)
18 / 32
No. 51: Virgin Atlantic (29.1 billion ASMs)
19 / 32
No. 14: Alitalia (29.4 billion ASMs)
20 / 32
No. 13: Wizz Air (30.3 billion ASMs)
21 / 32
No. 12: SAS (30.62 billion ASMs)
22 / 32
No. 11: Swiss International Air Lines (30.64 billion ASMs)
23 / 32
No. 10: Iberia (39.4 billion ASMs)
24 / 32
No. 9: Norwegian Air (49 billion ASMs)
25 / 32
No. 8: EasyJet (63.4 billion)
26 / 32
No. 7: KLM (71.9 billion)
27 / 32
No. 6; Aeroflot (78.7 billion ASMs)
28 / 32
No. 5: Air France (103.5 billion ASMs)
29 / 32
No. 4: Turkish Airlines (108.2 billion ASMs)
30 / 32
No. 3: Ryanair (110 billion ASMs)
31 / 32
No. 2: British Airways (114.7 billion ASMs)
32 / 32
No. 1: Lufthansa (120.5 billion ASMs)

Airlines around the world generated $47.2 billion in revenue in 2017 by charging for such things as seat upgrades and checked baggage, a study released Tuesday shows.

The study, done by Wisconsin-based airline industry consultancy IdeaWorks in conjunction with Dublin, Ireland-based travel technology company CarTrawler, showed that so-called "ancillary revenue" continues to grow for airlines.

The study looked at data from 73 airlines around the world.

Since 2007, IdeaWorks and CarTrawler have studied the trend of airlines charging fees for everything from checked baggage to preferred boarding.

More: These 10 airlines charged the most fees per flyer in 2017

"Ten years ago, the top ten airlines, as rated by total ancillary revenue, generated $2.1 billion," according to a statement from IdeaWorks and CarTrawler. "For 2017, the top ten airline total has jumped to $29.7 billion.

"Passenger fares may dip and climb, but ancillary revenue has grown steadily in its contribution to the industry’s bottom line." 

The survey covers airlines that disclosed revenue from activities such as frequent flyer points sold to partners, fees for assigned seating and commissions from hotel bookings.

“The largest single source of a la carte revenue remains checked baggage, with assigned seating a distant second," said Michael Cunningham, senior vice president of distribution at CarTrawler. "These are tried and trusted sources of revenue."

Clearly, there is consumer acceptance of such fees and purchase options, said Jay Sorensen, president of IdeaWorks.

"The practice of charging a la carte fees is growing," Sorensen said. "If it didn't work, airlines wouldn't be doing it."

Here are the Top 10 global airlines and their ancillary revenue as reported by IdeaWorks: 

  • United $5.75 billion 
  • Delta $5.4 billion
  • American $5.3 billion
  • Southwest $3.1 billion
  • Ryanair $2.3 billion 
  • Air France/KLM  $2.0 billion 
  • Lufthansa Group  $1.95 billion 
  • Alaska Air Group $1.3 billion
  • Air Canada $1.3 billion
  • easyJet $1.28 billion 

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos
01 / 30
Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
02 / 30
The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
03 / 30
Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
04 / 30
A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
05 / 30
Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
06 / 30
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018.
07 / 30
Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
08 / 30
The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
09 / 30
Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
10 / 30
United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018.
11 / 30
A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018.
12 / 30
A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
13 / 30
Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
14 / 30
Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
15 / 30
Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear.
16 / 30
Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
17 / 30
Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
18 / 30
The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
19 / 30
Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
20 / 30
United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018.
21 / 30
The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
22 / 30
The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
23 / 30
Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
24 / 30
The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018.
25 / 30
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018.
26 / 30
Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
27 / 30
The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
28 / 30
Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
29 / 30
Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018.
30 / 30
A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com