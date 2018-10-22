636757445571287523-Listing5.jpg
The Manor in St. Paul, Minnesota, was once voted the most mysterious house in the city by the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It is guarded by a Doberman Pinscher named Scorch. A one-bedroom is available for $72 a night.
Airbnb

Touring a haunted house is one of the most popular ways to celebrate Halloween.

But there’s a spookier way to experience a haunted house: by spending the night in one.

With Halloween approaching, online vacation rental marketplace Airbnb has listings for those who want to celebrate by staying in houses, cottages, mansions, manors, or castles that are believed to be haunted.

And for fans of the movie franchise “Nightmare on Elm Street,” Airbnb has 841 homes located on Elm Street throughout the country.

Airbnb's top haunted listings for Halloween
This historic home in La Cañada Flintridge, California, was built in 1929 by Robert T. Moore. Moore died in his bedroom on Oct. 30, 1958. There is no record of where he is buried.
This castle-like home was built in six months by day laborers. It is said that there were different workers every day so that nobody would know the secrets of the house. Airbnb guests can rent one of the suites for $128 a night.
This 3,700-square-foot home in the Historic Treme neighborhood of New Orleans was built in 1855. It belonged to Louise Vitry, a free African American woman, her French consort Archille Courcelle, and their four children.
According to the Airbnb listing, an 1858 Louisiana Supreme Court ruling permitted Louise Vitry to keep her home and seven slaves prior to the Civil War.
The house has 14-foot ceilings, original fireplaces, and a mahogany staircase.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house can be rented on Airbnb for $390 a night.
During the Revolutionary War, soldiers of the Continental Army were garrisoned in this home near the Mystic Coast of Connecticut. During the Civil War, escaped slaves took shelter there. The house underwent a renovation in the mid-1990s. It now features numerous named rooms, six working fireplaces and a three-story porch. A night in one of the bedrooms is listed for $179 a night.
Guests at this Connecticut house have reported waking up in the middle of the night to see apparitions. Some have said the TV turns itself on and off.
Some visitors to this Connecticut home have reported hearing random knockings and seeing unusual shapes around the house.
The Parks-Bowman Mansion in the Garden District of New Orleans rents out a Haunted Bedroom.
The New Orleans mansion has three rooms for rent. The Haunted Room belonged to a young girl from the 1890's. Guests have said they've seen her floating around in a yellow dress. But the proprietors of the house say she is shy. The room goes for $115 a night and has a private balcony.
The Parks-Bowman Mansion in New Orleans has a center hall with high ceilings that leads visitors to a carved cypress staircase. The house has stained-glass windows and large chandeliers. There’s a music room, a formal dining room, and a “ladies parlor.” A garden surrounds a back porch and a full-size lap pool.
This is the first-floor dining room of the Parks-Bowman Mansion in New Orleans.
The Manor in St. Paul was built in 1883 and remained in the same family for several generations.
The master bedroom at the Manor in St. Paul has tall ceilings and lots of windows.
The Manor in St. Paul has a large enclosed courtyard with a fire pit and a picnic area.
This Savannah, Georgia cabin – called Laura's Cottage – was built in 1799. It is a frequent stop on the city's ghost tours. It was featured in Robert Redford's 2010 film "The Conspirator."
Laura's Cottage in Savannah has exposed interior old-growth pine beams and antiques. It also has a courtyard garden and a Juliet balcony.
The one-bedroom Laura's Collage in Savannah is located in the heart of historic Savannah off Columbia Square. It is listed for $178 a night.
The David Stewart Farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was used as a hospital after the Battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War. It is now believed to be haunted.
For $105 a night, guests at the Gettysburg farmhouse will stay in a large sunny room with a Queen-sized bed and private bathroom.
The David Stewart Farm in Gettysburg has a large living room.
The David Stewart Farm in Gettysburg has a large deck and 100-acre backyard.

Airbnb has compiled their top seven haunted listings. They are:

A vintage estate in La Cañada Flintridge, California: This home was built in 1929 by Robert T. Moore, an ornithologist who kept thousands of exotic birds in aviaries on the property. Its mysterious aura began before its construction was even completed. Legend has it no one laborer could repeat a work day so as to protect the secrets of the house. Its owner passed away in his bedroom on Halloween Eve 1958. According to Airbnb, no record of his burial place has been found. 

Maison Vitry in New Orleans: This 3,700-square-foot home in the historic Treme neighborhood was built in 1855. It belonged to Louise Vitry, a free African-American woman, who lived there with her French consort and their four children. The house has appeared on FX's American Horror Story and HBO's Treme.

Can you handle a haunted theme park?

Captain Grant's in Preston, Connecticut: This home near the Mystic Coast served as a shelter for Continental Army soldiers during the Revolutionary War and escaped slaves during the Civil War. Since becoming an inn, guests have reported seeing apparitions and hearing strange noises in one of the rooms, called the Adelaide. In one instance, a guest said she woke up in the middle of the night to find a woman dressed in Colonial-era clothing holding hands with two children. Another guest described feeling, but not seeing, hands caressing her face. Other visitors have said they’ve seen the TV turning itself on and off.  

Parks-Bowman Mansion in New Orleans: This Garden District home has what the hosts call the Haunted Bedroom on the third floor. It’s a quaint room with a private balcony shaded by a live oak tree. It is haunted, the hosts say, by a young girl in a yellow dress from the 1890s. But, the listing says, she is “very shy.”

Disney World Halloween: Fun and fantasy minus the fear

The Manor in St. Paul, Minnesota: The St. Paul Pioneer Press once called this manor, built in 1883, the "most mysterious house” in the city. In addition to having a dark, castle-like exterior, it also has a Doberman named Scorch guarding it.

Laura’s Cottage, Savannah: This cabin, built in 1799, is a frequent spot on ghost tours of this historic Georgia town. It had an appearance in Robert Redford’s film The Conspirator.

The David Stewart Farm in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: This farmhouse and its barn were used as a civil war field hospital after the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War. The ghosts are apparently friendly.

For a look at each of these haunted houses, take a look at the photo gallery above.

