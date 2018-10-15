This week's sales run the gamut from home decor to Halloween costumes to kitchen tools, tech gadgets, and more.

This week, the internet is chock full of incredible deals, from savings on tech gadgets and video games to top-notch cooking tools. We sifted through all of them to bring you the best of the best, including many of the best products we've ever tested as well as popular items you'll love and some great retail sales. We'll be updating this post every day through Friday, so be sure to check back daily for new deals and ways to save on the things you want and need.

1. The best chef's knife is nearly 50% off

The best chef's knife is even better when it's nearly half off.

You really only need one good knife in the kitchen, a chef's knife. We tested all the best chef knives and found that this one is the cream of the crop. With a super sharp, well-balanced blade, and a heavier build, It was able to handle even the toughest kitchen tasks with ease. Right now, there's a Prime-only sale that cuts the price practically in half, making it an incredible opportunity to get a high-quality chef's knife for a super low price.

Get the Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-In. Chef Knife for $69.95 (Save $60)

2. Target's discounting Halloween candy and costumes

Get everything you need for Halloween (and save money at the same time).

Whether you want to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters or you still need costumes for the family (or your pets), Target's holding a BOGO 50% sale on both! If you're unfamiliar with the acronym, here's the deal. When you buy two bags of candy (or two costumes), you pay full price for one and the other is 50% off. You can have them shipped directly to your door, or pick your order up at a local Target if you want your order faster.

3. An awesome stick vacuum is 25% off

This cordless vacuum is super versatile, and it's only $150 right now.

Looking for a new vacuum? This one is a great choice because it's not only affordable, it's insanely lightweight. The main unit only weighs about 3 pounds, so you can easily clean your home from top to bottom, and it has lights on the brush to help you see those dust bunnies hiding underneath your furniture. There is an on-page coupon to clip for $35 off, but right now, you can save $15 more by using the coupon code "4ULYJ6JG." Please note that these discounts do not stack. The code will override the on-page coupon and take $50 off the full price.

Get the Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $149.99 (Save $50) with the code "4ULYJ6JG"

4. A large capacity microSD card for $15

It's always good to have more storage than you think you'll need.

If you use a digital camera, have a smart phone or tablet with removable storage, or have a Switch with no more room for new games, microSD cards can come in very handy. Right now, you can get this Samsung microSDXC 64GB memory card for 35% off. With nearly 10,000 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars, Samsung's memory cards are quite popular, and for $15 you really can't go wrong giving yourself more storage options. Even if you don't need it right now, you probably will sooner or later and you'll be ready.

Get the Samsung 64GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $14.99 (Save $8)

5. Hue smart lightstrips are 30% off

Add fun pops of color anywhere with these smart light strips.

If you've got Hue lights in your home, this sale is a great chance to add more smart lighting. The Lightstrip Plus is currently 30% off its usual price, marking one of the biggest discounts we've seen in quite some time. These strips are a great way to add unique pops of color, and they look great running behind furniture or underneath cabinets for fun accents. If you don't have a Hue hub already, you'll need one to control these lights, but they do work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Homekit, so it's totally worth the investment if you want to convert to smart lighting.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color LightStrip Plus for $59.98 (Save $30)

6. Apple Airpods are $14 off

The smallest, most comfortable true wireless earbuds are on sale!

Sick of your earbuds wires getting caught on stuff and yanked from your ears? Maybe it's time to upgrade to true wireless. Apple's Airpods have been $14 off for the last month of so, making them more affordable than our other favorite pair of true wireless earbuds, an impressive feat for an Apple product. We ranked Airpods as the best for the comfortable fit, lightweight design, stellar battery life, and convenient charging case.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Ear Buds for $144.98 (Save $14)

7. Save up to 75% at Houzz's Anniversary Sale

Get the home decor you want for less.

If you've been itching to redecorate your home, you're in luck. Houzz is having a massive sale to celebrate its 9th anniversary, and you can find savings up to 75% on everything from furniture to decor, including best-sellers, budget picks, and more. It's a great time to try a new style or just replace some of your more worn furniture.

Shop the Houzz Anniversary Sale

8. Make sure the turkey is perfect for just $15

Never eat dry meat again.

If you're a pretty good cook but maybe have a little trouble getting your meat just right, a probe thermometer can help ensure you never over- or undercook anything again. This one is great because the screen monitoring the temperature can sit outside the oven (or grill) allowing you to keep an eye on things without opening the door/lid and letting the heat out. Our reviewer said it's a great budget pick among the best probe thermometers she tested, but to not trust the preset temperatures for your meats.

Get the ThermoPro TP-16 LCD Digital Cooking Thermometer for $14.99 (Save $3)

9. Get a GoPro for under $250

Take photos and video literally anywhere you go.

Want to capture your adventures with 4K clarity? A GoPro HERO5 is the perfect way to do so. not only does it record video in 4K and take high-def. photos (12MP), but it's tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand so you can bring it anywhere you go. There are loads of accessories for it, so you can strap it to a helmet, a selfie stick, a bicycle, a dog collar, or pretty much anything you can think of.

Get the GoPro HERO5 Digital Action Camera for $233.99 (Save $66)

10. Save 30% off everything at Kate Spade

Get all the Kate Spade you could want and save 30% on all of it!

Yep. You read that right. There's a sitewide Friends & Family sale happening at Kate Spade right now that ends at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST). Just enter the code "FORYOU" at checkout and you'll get 30% off everything in your cart (there are a few exclusions). Whether you want to treat yourself or get some holiday shopping done for your fashionable loved ones, this is the time to do it. Kate Spade is probably best know for their bags, but their jewelry, clothing and other accessories are to die for too.

Use the code "FORYOU" to save 30% during the Kate Spade Friends & Family Sale

