Did you forget to shop Prime Day last week? I'm not going to lie, you missed a good one. It had some of the best sales we've seen of any Prime Day so far. But that doesn't mean you can't still find a good deal on a great product. This Monday, we dug up some killer savings on products we've either tested in our labs and home or things we use ourselves every day.

1. The most popular cooking gadget is back on sale

Cook smarter this summer.

Instant Pot

Pressure cooking is my saving grace in the summer. With no air conditioning, trying to cook anything on the stove or in the oven in the humid heat of a New England summer is downright dangerous. I used to order a lot of take out and make a lot of salads, but with my Instant Pot, I can cook pretty much any meal I want without turning my kitchen into a sauna. And it takes way less time than other cooking methods. I made chili the other day that was done in under an hour. That's still so crazy to me.

Right now, the ever-popular pressure cooker is 25% off. It was about $8 cheaper on Prime Day, but this is still a fantastic discount for such a transformative cooking tool. If you've got a large family to feed (6+ people) or you want more room for meal prepping, the 8-quart version is also on sale for $99.99 (down from $130)

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $74.99 (Save $25)

2. Our favorite curling iron is under $100

We've tested all the top curling irons and wands. This one is the best.

Beachwaver

Styling your hair into perfect beachy waves or classy curls can make you feel like a million bucks. But holding your arms up for 30+ minutes and trying to wind your hair around the hot iron without burning yourself is basically an art form. The Beachwaver iron looks to solve that problem with a self-winding feature that actually works super well. This is the best curling iron we've ever tested, and aside from a Deal of the Day in April that knocked the price to $75, this sale price matches the lowest price it's ever sold for on Amazon.

Get the Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron for $99 (Save $30)

3. One of the best smart plugs is 30% off

Use smart plugs to get better control over your devices.

TP-Link

Smart plugs can turn most any electronics into smart devices. Being able to toggle the power for things like coffee makers, lights, and curling irons (hint hint) from your phone can be seriously convenient. You can also set schedules, which is great for vacations and morning routines. TP-Link's Kasa plugs are among our favorites, as they offer great performance at a fantastic price. This model even monitors your energy usage.

I personally own four of them and love being able to control them all from one app. They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands if you've got a smart assistant. Right now, they're back down tot he same low price we same on Prime Day, making it a great time to stock up.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for $19.27 (Save $10)

4. A garden of succulents for under $30

Grow a garden that will look gorgeous all year.

Shop Succulents

Succulents are great plants for people who love growing things but don't have the greenest of thumbs. And if you've ever wanted to start your own succulent garden, this Amazon Deal of the Day is for you. You get 20 starter plants for $28 (usually $40), matching the lowest price we've seen for this set. It's also rated as the #1 best seller in "Cacti & Succulent Plants" on Amazon and has nearly 2,000 positive reviews.

Get the Shop Succulents Collection of 20 Succulents for $27.99 (Save $12)

5. The best-looking underbed storage we've tried

The chalkboard labels are fun and easy to change up as needed.

HOMZ

If you want to better organize your home, turning the dust-collecting space under your beds into storage can do wonders. We recently tested all the most popular options to find the best. This option from HOMZ wasn't the overall winner, but it was the most aesthetically pleasing. Right now it's back down to the lowest price we've seen, making it a great time to work on organizing your home.

Get the HOMZ Long Underbed Wood Storage Container for $34.37 (Save $5.62)

