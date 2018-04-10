These are the world's top destinations by arrivals and receipts
Japan holds the No. 10 spot in international tourism receipts, according to the UNWTO. Last year, it had $34.1 billion in receipts. This is the Tokyo skyline.
Thailand holds the No. 10 spot on the list of world destinations with the most number of international arrivals, according to the United National World Tourism Organization. It had 35.4 million visitors in 2017. This is Bangkok.
Thailand holds the No. 4 spot for international tourism receipts, according to the UNWTO. In 2017, receipts totaled $57.5 billion.
Macau holds the No. 9 spot in terms of international tourism receipts. It had $35.6 billion in receipts last year.
Germany holds the No. 9 spot for international tourism arrivals with 37.5 million visitors last year, according to the UNWTO. This is Bradenburg Gate in Berlin.
Germany holds the No. 8 spot in international tourism receipts, according to the UNWTO. In 2017, Germany had $39.8 billion in receipts. This is the city of Frankfurt.
Australia holds the No. 7 spot in the world in international tourism receipts. It had $41.7 billion in receipts last year. This is the Sydney Opera House.
Turkey holds the No. 4 spot in international tourist arrivals, according to UNWTO. It had 37.6 million tourists last year. This is the Hagia Sophia in the Sultanahmet tourist district of Istanbul.
Turkey holds the No. 8 spot in international tourist arrivals. This is Nikki Beach Resort and Spa in Bodrum.
The United Kingdom is the No. 7 ranked destination for international tourism arrivals. It had 32.7 million arrivals in 2017.This is Tower Bridge in London with HMS Belfast (R), a former British Royal Navy, WWII light cruiser, moored on the River Thames.
The United Kingdom holds the No. 5 spot for international tourism receipts. Last year, it had $52.2 billion in receipts, according to the UNWTO. This is the city of Manchester.
Mexico is the No. 6 destination in the world in terms of international tourism arrivals. It had 39.3 million arrivals last year. This is Mexico City.
Mexico holds the No. 6 spot for international tourism arrivals, according to the UNWTO. This is the resort city of Cancun.
Italy holds the No. 6 spot for international tourism arrivals. Last year, it had 39.3 million arrivals, according to the UNWTO. These are the Spanish Steps in Rome.
Italy holds the No. 6 spot in terms of international tourism receipts. Last year, it had $44.2 billion in receipts. This is the Duomo in the town of Orvieto in Umbria.
China holds the No. 4 spot in the world in terms of international tourism arrivals. It had 60.7 million visitors last year. This is Beijing.
China holds the No. 4 spot in the world in terms of international tourism arrivals. Here, two men stand at the bund near the Huangpu river across the Pudong New Financial district, in Shanghai.
The USA holds the No. 3 destination in the world in terms of international tourism arrivals. It had 76.9 visitors last year. This is One World Trade Center in New York City.
The USA holds the No. 1 spot in terms of international tourism receipts. It had $210.7 billion in receipts last year. This is the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Spain holds the No. 2 spot in international tourism arrivals, according to the UNWTO. It had 81.8 million visitors last year. This is the Casa Mila or "Pedrera" (the stone quarry) building in Barcelona. It was designed by architect Antoni Gaudi.
Spain also holds the No. 2 spot in terms of international tourism receipts. It had $68 billion in receipts last year. This is Madrid.
France is the No. 1 destination in terms of international tourism arrivals. It had 86.9 million visitors last year. A couple pose for pictures on the Parvis des Droits de l'Homme square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
France holds the No. 3 spot in the world in international tourism receipts. It had $60.7 billion in receipts last year. This is the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer in the south of France.
France holds the No. 3 spot in the world in international tourism receipts. It had $60.7 billion in receipts last year. This is the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer in the south of France.
The number of overnight visitors to top worldwide destinations had its highest growth since the global economic slowdown of 2009, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

When ranking the world’s top international destinations, the UNWTO considers both international tourist arrivals, or overnight visitors, and international tourism receipts, which is the amount international inbound visitors spent.

In general, receipts increased 4.9 percent last year. Arrivals grew by 7 percent.

The growth has been fueled by a global economic upswing. It has also been helped by more people traveling from Brazil, Russia and India. Some destinations have also recovered from security challenges.

The best places to travel in October

Tourism now ranks third as a worldwide export category. It follows chemicals and fuels and is ahead of automotive products.

The organization listed both the top 10 destinations in terms of arrivals and the top 10 in receipts. Seven countries appear on both lists.

In 2017, four destinations moved up in ranking in receipts, while three jumped in the arrivals category.

Spain climbed from third to second place in arrivals. Spain is now the second destination in terms of both arrivals and receipts. Japan entered the top 10 list for receipts.

France ranks No. 1 in terms of arrivals, with 86.9 million visitors last year.

The USA ranks No. 1 in receipts, with visits spending $210.7 billion last year.

The UNWTO says this year is on pace for growth as well.

For a look at the top world destinations, click on the photo gallery above.

Top international destinations, according to Mastercard
Seoul, South Korea, was the No. 10 most visited international destination in 2017, according to Mastercard. It had 9.54 million visitors. Visitors spent 4.2 nights on average, and they spent $181 per day.
A young couple sit next to a water feature before the Han river and the city skyline, at Yeouido park in Seoul, South Korea.
The Galata Tower, a stone medieval observation tower, is in Istanbul, which is the No. 9 global destination, according to Mastercard.
People walk inside the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultanahmet district in Istanbul. According to Mastercard, Istanbul had 10.7 million visitors last year.
Istanbul visitors spent $108 on average each day in 2017.
Mount Fuji is seen behind the skyscrapers dotting the skyline of the Shinjuku area of Tokyo at sunset. Tokyo is the No. 8 most visited international destination, according to Mastercard.
These are swimmers in the water at the Odaiba seaside park in Tokyo Bay on a hot Tokyo summer day. Tokyo is the No. 8 international destination, according to Mastercard.
Kuala Lumpur is the No. 7 most visited international destination in 2017, according to Mastercard.
Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is the No. 7 top international destination, according to Mastercard. It had 12.58 million visitors last year.
New York was the No. 6 most visited destination in 2017, according to Mastercard. It had 13.13 million visitors last year.
Midtown Manhattan, including the Empire State Building, are seen from the observatory at One World Trade Center in New York. Mastercard says New York was the No. 6 most visited destination in the world in 2017.
The Singapore skyline is seen at sunset. Singapore is the No. 5 most visited international destination, according to Mastercard.
This is the Singapore Chinatown food hawkers' street where locals and tourists go for cheap eats. Singapore is the No. 5 most visited international destination, according to Mastercard.
This is the Burj Khalifain in Dubai in United Arab Emirates. Dubai is the No. 4 most visited destination in the world, according to Mastercard.
This is the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai, the No. 4 most visited destination in the world, according to Mastercard. Dubai got 15.79 million visitors last year.
The sun shines between the structure of The Eiffel Tower in Paris, which is the No. 3 most visited destination in the world, according to Mastercard.
This picture was taken from the panoramic observatory of the Montparnasse Tower in Paris, which had 17.44 million visitors last year, according to Mastercard.
This is Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament in central London. London is the No. 2 most visited city in the world, according to Mastercard.
London was the second most visited destination in the world last year, according to Mastercard. It had 19.83 million visitors.
This is a Suthat temple in Bangkok, which was the most visited international destination last year, according to Mastercard. It had 20.05 million visitors.
Bangkok is known for its street food. Bangkok is the most visited international destination last year, according to Mastercard. It had 20.05 million visitors.
Bangkok was the most visited international destination last year, according to Mastercard. It had 20.05 million visitors. On average, visitors stayed 4.7 nights and spent $173 a day.
Budget-friendly destinations for fall 2018
Barcelona, Spain: Warm weather (it can reach up to 80 degrees in September) continues well into fall in this Catalonian city. Flight prices are down compared to the rest of the year and November marks the most affordable month for nightly hotel rates (at nearly 45 percent lower than August, according to Booking.com), so this is the perfect time to experience the Gaudi architecture, public parks, and tapas this city is known for.
Finger Lakes Region, New York: Located between Rochester and Syracuse, New York’s Finger Lakes region is made up of 14 different sub-regions. Known for its leaf-peeping and outdoor activities, it’s a quintessential fall vacation. The Southern Finger Lakes are within a five-hour drive from about 25 percent of the country.
Paris: Another European hot spot in summer is Paris, but you can get more affordable rates and comfortable weather during the city’s fall shoulder season. Flight-comparison app Fareness reports that fall Paris airfare is about three percent lower than last year.
Colombia: This South America hotspot is a great deal this fall. Between trendy Medellin, lively Bogota and coastal Cartagena, it’s hard to pick just one city to visit.
Ireland: Like many other European destinations on this list, the Emerald Isle sees fewer crowds in its cities during fall, making its top tourist sights even more enjoyable. According to Skyscanner, fall 2018 round-trip flight prices are over $100 cheaper than other times of year, giving you even more incentive to book an Ireland trip before the year’s end. And, with new motorways connecting Ireland’s best cities, it’s easy to cross more than one Irish town off your bucket list on a single trip.
Boston: Not only is fall one of Boston’s most eventful seasons — after all it’s the one time of year that all of its sports teams are in season — this is also the time of year that the city serves as a gateway to leaf-peeping and other cozy New England destinations like Stowe, Vermont; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Kennebunkport, Maine. Fareness reports that overall 2018 pricing for Boston flights is six percent lower this year than last year. And while hotel rates can be pricey in Boston, according to Booking.com you’ll see a savings of 30 percent if you travel in November (and hey, flights are cheap).
Sacramento, California: Overall, California’s capital  is less expensive to fly into during the fall months this year. And with multiple airports to choose from within two-hours’ drive (San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose and Oakland), you can shop around for flight deals.
Liverpool, England: Home of the Beatles, the cultural capital of England, and a UNESCO World Heritage site, there’s plenty to do in Liverpool, especially on a budget.
Thailand: Almost everyone has Thailand on their bucket list, and this fall is the perfect time to go. I’ve seen multiple airlines with airfare sales to Bangkok in the past few weeks — a good reason to monitor prices if you’ve always dreamed about vacationing in Thailand. You’ll have the benefit of a favorable exchange rate on the ground. According to Booking.com, average nightly hotel rates are 44 percent cheaper in October on Phi Phi Island than the highest average price founds in January.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida: If you’re looking for a cheap fall vacation to take over a long weekend, Fort Lauderdale is it. Round-trip fares are cheaper in fall than at other times of year, according to Skyscanner, and average nightly hotel rates are $174 for three-star hotels.
TripAdvisor names the world's top museums for 2018
TripAdvisor has announced the winners of its 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for museums. At the top of the list of museums in the U.S. is the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.
The No. 2 museum in the U.S. is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The No. 3 museum in the U.S. is the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The No. 4 museum in the U.S. is the Art Institute of Chicago.
The No. 5 museum in the U.S. is the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.
The No. 6 museum in the U.S. is the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
The No. 7 museum in the U.S. is the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
The No. 8 museum in the U.S. is the Getty Center in Los Angeles.
The No. 9 museum in the U.S. is the NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Titusville, Florida.
The No. 10 museum in the U.S. is the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
The No. 11 museum in the U.S. is the National Civil Rights Museum - Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
The No. 12 museum in the U.S. is the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
The No. 13 museum in the U.S. is the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.
The No. 14 museum in the U.S. is the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
The No. 15 museum in the U.S. is the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix.
The No. 16 museum in the U.S. is the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
The No. 17 museum in the U.S. is the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.
The No. 18 museum in the U.S. is the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
The No. 19 museum in the U.S. is the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.
The No. 20 museum in the U.S. is the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
The No. 21 museum in the U.S. is the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
The No. 22 museum in the U.S. is the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.
The No. 23 museum in the U.S. is the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.
The No. 24 museum in the U.S. is the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
The No. 25 museum in the U.S. is the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The No. 1 museum in the world is the Musée d'Orsay in Paris.
The No. 2 museum in the world is the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.
The No. 3 museum in the world is the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The No. 4 museum in the world is the British Museum in London.
The No. 5 museum in the world is the Prado National Museum in Madrid.
The No. 6 museum in the world is the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece.
The No. 7 museum in the world is the Louvre Museum in Paris.
The No. 8 museum in the world is the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The No. 9 museum in the world is the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.
The No. 10 museum in the world is the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
The No. 11 museum in the world is the National Gallery in London.
The No. 12 museum in the world is the Vasa Museum in Stockholm.
The No. 13 museum in the world is the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy.
The No. 14 museum in the world is the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.
The No. 15 museum in the world is the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The No. 16 museum in the world is the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.
The No. 17 museum in the world is the Art Institute of Chicago.
The No. 18 museum in the world is the Egyptian Museum of Turin in Turin, Italy.
The No. 19 museum in the world is the Museum of New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
The No. 20 museum in the world is the Museo Larco in Lima, Peru.
The No. 21 museum in the world is the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The No. 22 museum in the world is the Museum of Qin Terra-cotta Warriors and Horses in Xi'an, China.
The No. 23 museum in the world is the Gold Museum in Bogota, Colombia.
The No. 24 museum in the world is Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.
The No. 25 museum in the world is the Pinacoteca do Estado de Sao Paulo.
