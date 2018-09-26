— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Fall TV (i.e. your favorite sports and TV shows) look so much better on an incredible TV screen. OLED TVs are known for having the best picture quality and viewing experience, making whatever you’re watching look that much better. Unfortunately, with great quality usually comes a high price.

But right now, you can get a 55-inch LG E8 OLED TV for just $1,800 on Massdrop. Although that might seem like a lot to shell out for a TV, keep in mind that this model is currently selling for $2,496.99. That’s nearly $700 in savings and the first time we’ve seen the E8 on sale.

When we first tested the E8, we were disappointed that it was just as expensive at the LG C8 OLED TV but had basically the same picture quality. However, with this deal you can get the E8 for $300 less than the C8 is priced on Amazon. Plus, you still get the rich picture quality seen with OLED TVs with the added bonus of things like the built-in the webOS for easy app scrolling and its newest addition of AI ThinQ, which gives smart home control to your TV similar to Amazon Alexa.

If the 55-inch is too small for you, you can also get the 65-inch for $2,499.99, which gives you nearly $1,000 in savings. To access this great deal, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time. The sale only runs until Saturday, September 29 and there’s only a limited number of units available, so if you want to upgrade fall TV experience, now may be the time to go for it.

