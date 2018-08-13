— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Editor's note: All-Clad has extended the VIP Factory Seconds Sale. You now have until Thursday, August 16 at 11:59 p.m. EST to shop.

If you’re an amateur home cook or just a kitchen enthusiast, you want to fill your kitchen with the best cookware money can buy. But you can’t always spend that kind of money you might want to do so. Thankfully, every so often All-Clad holds a crazy sale, so us novice chefs can get some of the best kitchen products without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can save up to 80% on this high-end cookware brand as part of their Factory Seconds VIP Summer Clearance Event. Plus, you can save an extra 10% if you spend $150 or more (which honestly isn’t that hard to do). You just need to use the code "ACSUMMER18" to access these amazing deals. This sale runs until 12:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, August 15, so if you’ve ever wanted All-Clad cookware, now may be the time to buy.

The All-Clad brand is known for long-lasting, high-quality kitchen products with a sleek stainless steel finish that looks amazing in any kitchen, and these discounts on popular items are incredible. For example, you can get an 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick fry pan set for just $40 (that’s $50 in savings!). There are also plenty of other pots, pans, griddles, knives, bakeware, kitchen accessories, and more with similar discounts.

The one catch of this sale, though, is that all of these products are factory seconds—but there’s actually no need for concern. All this means is that these products couldn't be sold at full price due to minor imperfections like surface scratches and dents, which typically happens anyways after some normal usage and should not affect the integrity of the cookware.

If you want flawless cookware, this might not be the sale for you. But for those of us who can look past the surface, you can score some amazing deals on new high-end items to upgrade your kitchen.

